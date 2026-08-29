IndiGo to launch direct Gaya-Bangkok flight: Check timings, frequency and booking details

IndiGo will launch a direct Gaya-Bangkok flight, adding a new international air link between Bihar and Thailand. (Image enhanced using AI)

Gaya-Bangkok direct flight: IndiGo is set to launch a direct flight between Gaya and Bangkok, improving air connectivity between Bihar and Thailand. It will start on October 26, 2026.

IndiGo currently operates more than 140 weekly flights between India and Thailand. It connects Bangkok with Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar. The airline also operates direct flights to Phuket from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, and to Krabi from Delhi.

IndiGo said the addition of Gaya will strengthen its presence in Thailand while improving access to Gaya, an important cultural and spiritual destination in India.

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“The launch of the Gaya-Bangkok route further expands travel options between the two countries. The service will directly connect Gaya, home to Bodh Gaya, one of Buddhism’s most sacred pilgrimage sites, with Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, a country with deep Buddhist traditions,” it said.