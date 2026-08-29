IndiGo to launch direct Gaya-Bangkok flight: Check timings, frequency and booking details

IndiGo will launch direct Gaya-Bangkok flights, offering a new international connection. Check flight timings, weekly frequency and booking details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 29, 2026 05:45 PM IST
IndiGo will launch a direct Gaya-Bangkok flight, adding a new international air link between Bihar and Thailand. (Image enhanced using AI)IndiGo will launch a direct Gaya-Bangkok flight, adding a new international air link between Bihar and Thailand. (Image enhanced using AI)
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Gaya-Bangkok direct flight: IndiGo is set to launch a direct flight between Gaya and Bangkok, improving air connectivity between Bihar and Thailand. It will start on October 26, 2026.

IndiGo currently operates more than 140 weekly flights between India and Thailand. It connects Bangkok with Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar. The airline also operates direct flights to Phuket from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, and to Krabi from Delhi.

IndiGo said the addition of Gaya will strengthen its presence in Thailand while improving access to Gaya, an important cultural and spiritual destination in India.

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“The launch of the Gaya-Bangkok route further expands travel options between the two countries. The service will directly connect Gaya, home to Bodh Gaya, one of Buddhism’s most sacred pilgrimage sites, with Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, a country with deep Buddhist traditions,” it said.

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Schedule of Gaya-Bangkok IndiGo flight

From Gaya, flight 6E 1083 will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, departing at 1:15 pm and arriving in Bangkok at 5:50 pm. Meanwhile, flight 6E 1084, will operate on the same days, departing Bangkok at 10:15 am and arriving in Gaya at 12:15 pm. The flight will take around 3 hours and 5 minutes to cover the one-way journey.

Significance of flight operation between Gaya and Bangkok

The non-stop Gaya-Bangkok flight will improve connectivity between Bihar and Thailand. Bodh Gaya, home to the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracts thousands of pilgrims and tourists from Thailand and other countries every year.

According to the release, the direct service is expected to provide a travel option for pilgrims, travellers and tourists. It will also supporting Bihar’s tourism industry, including hospitality and local transport.

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How to book ticket for Gaya-Bangkok-Gaya IndiGo flight

The passengers who are willing to plan their travel can book their tickets through the official website of Indigo airlines at http://www.goindigo.in. Apart from these, one can also book their tickets from MakeMyTrip, IRCTC, etc. As of August 29, the Gaya-Bangkok flight ticket starts at Rs 14,536 for an economy-class seat.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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