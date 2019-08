A New Delhi-bound flight failed to take off from Nagpur airport in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning due to a “technical fault”. Flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi returned to taxiway from runway after the pilot was alerted about the serious error in the aircraft.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was among passengers who were deboarded safely.

Nagpur airport’s senior director Vijay Mulekar said the flight to Delhi did not take off due to a “technical fault”.

Gadkari is the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur.