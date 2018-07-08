IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Indore as man suffers cardiac arrest

The flight 6E769 landed under emergency conditions around 9.30 am. (Express photo/Representational) The flight 6E769 landed under emergency conditions around 9.30 am. (Express photo/Representational)

An IndiGo flight on its way to Pune from New Delhi was diverted to the Indore airport today after a 52-year-old passenger on board was taken ill, an official said.

The flight 6E769 landed under emergency conditions around 9.30 am after the passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid-air, Director of the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Indore, Aryama Sanyal said.

On landing, the sick passenger was immediately rushed to a local hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, Sanyal said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App