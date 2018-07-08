Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Indore as man suffers cardiac arrest

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Indore as man suffers cardiac arrest

On landing, the sick passenger was immediately rushed to a local hospital where his condition was reported to be stable.

By: PTI | Indore | Updated: July 8, 2018 1:54:16 pm
The flight 6E769 landed under emergency conditions around 9.30 am. (Express photo/Representational) The flight 6E769 landed under emergency conditions around 9.30 am. (Express photo/Representational)

An IndiGo flight on its way to Pune from New Delhi was diverted to the Indore airport today after a 52-year-old passenger on board was taken ill, an official said.

The flight 6E769 landed under emergency conditions around 9.30 am after the passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid-air, Director of the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Indore, Aryama Sanyal said.

On landing, the sick passenger was immediately rushed to a local hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, Sanyal said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement