IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai hits guidance pole at Srinagar airport

The IndiGo flight was trying to park when the incident occurred (Representative image/file).

An IndiGo flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG), flying from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar, collided with the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while parking at the Srinagar airport on Friday.

The incident occurred around 9 AM. All passengers and crew members were reported to be safe, and no injury was reported. Airport operations remain normal. The aircraft, however, sustained some damage in the incident, reported news agency PTI.

The aircraft was trying to part at Bay No. 6 when its nose hit the VDGS pole, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) was quoted in a statement. “All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported,” AAI said. The passengers were evacuated safely.