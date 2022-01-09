IndiGo allows rescheduling at no extra cost; cuts number of flights

With many people compelled to change travel plans due to rising Covid-19 cases, IndiGo has announced that it will allow travellers to reschedule their flight bookings at no extra cost. No fee will be charged for making changes to booking for flights up to March 31, IndiGo has said.

In a press statement, IndiGo said, “Owing to the increasing number of Omicron infections, large numbers of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans. In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to 31st January, for flights up to 31st March 2022. With the reduced demand, we will also be selectively withdrawing some of our flights from service.”

It added, “Where possible, cancellations of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance and customers will be moved to the next available flight and will also be able to change their travel through the use of Plan B on our website.”

The airline also stated that around 20% of its current scheduled operations will be withdrawn from service.

On its website, IndiGo states that ‘Plan B’ provides travellers to easily reschedule their flight books. It states, “If your flight is cancelled or rescheduled from our end, you can use Plan B to change the time and/or date of your flight or cancel and process refund, at no additional cost…there are no additional charges. You can change the time and/or date of your flight or cancel and process refund, at no additional cost.”

It adds, “In case your flight is cancelled or rescheduled from our end, your flight booking comes under Plan B. You will be notified in this case. Also, while retrieving the itinerary online, if the PNR is eligible for plan B, the Plan B link will be displayed.”

IndiGo has stated that people are also eligible to opt for the Plan B option if flights have been cancelled or the timing rescheduled—preponed by at least one hour or postponed by at least two hours from the scheduled time of departure.