Emergency declared at Delhi airport after suspected fire in IndiGo flight 6E 2131 (Delhi to Bangalore). (Twitter/@Ashoke_Raj)

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bangalore was grounded at IGI Airport on Friday after noticing sparks coming from the aircraft.

Airport officials confirmed to The Indian Express that the Indigo flight, 6E 2131, was grounded at 9:30 pm after sparks were noticed on the runway at the IGI airport.