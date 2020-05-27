IndiGo flier tests positive after landing in Coimbatore

Monday marked the first day of domestic flights after a gap of two months following a countrywide lockdown announced on March 24. (File) Monday marked the first day of domestic flights after a gap of two months following a countrywide lockdown announced on March 24. (File)

A 24-YEAR old passenger on board IndiGo’s Monday flight from Chennai to Coimbatore tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at Coimbatore, following which the airline’s operating crew has been quarantined for 14 days.

According to health officials, he was asymptomatic before boarding and was tested along with all passengers at the airport upon arrival on Monday evening.

“He alone tested positive in the flight. All others have gone for mandatory home quarantine and they will be tracked for symptoms in coming days,” said a state government official. The passenger was working as an assistant in a Chennai-based bar hotel.

Monday marked the first day of domestic flights after a gap of two months following a countrywide lockdown announced on March 24. Prior to the resumption of domestic flight operations, a number of states had expressed caution at the prospect of sudden influx of people into their state borders as they aimed to contain the outbreak.

“We received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger who travelled on 6E-381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on 25th May evening, has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently quarantined at ESI state medical facility at Coimbatore,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The statement said the passenger was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures including face mark, face-shield and gloves.

“Additionally, no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission… The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff,” the airline said.

On Monday, around 500 flights operated across the country and on Tuesday till 5 pm, 325 departures were recorded carrying 41,673 passengers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.