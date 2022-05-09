scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
'Took best decision under difficult circumstances': IndiGo CEO on boarding for special needs child

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 9, 2022 3:19:39 pm
"All of us at IndiGo are truly distressed by this particular incident," the CEO's statement read. (File)

IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronojoy Dutta Monday expressed regret over the incident of a specially-abled child allegedly being denied boarding a Hyderabad-bound flight at the Ranchi airport last week.

Dutta said the airlines “took the best possible decision under difficult circumstances.” The CEO also offered to purchase an electric wheelchair for the child as a “small token of appreciation”.

“All of us at IndiGo are truly distressed by this particular incident,” the CEO’s statement read. “We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience and as a small token of our appreciation of their lifelong dedication would like to offer to purchase an electric wheelchair for their son,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Monday condemned the incident and said that he was investigating the matter himself.

The incident was brought to light in a Facebook post by a passenger at the airport who was waiting to board another flight. Speaking to the Indian Express, the author of the post said the IndiGo staff “did not show any compassion”.

