Indigo cancels flight last minute, leaves students stranded

Atleast nine north-eastern girl students studying in Maharashtra were stranded at the Mumbai International airport’s terminal 2 after Indigo airlines cancelled flight 6E 958 that was scheduled to depart for Guwahati at 5 am.

Of the nine girls, some had traveled from Nashik and Pune to make it to the airport. At 9 pm, the students reached the airport. The communication regarding cancellation of flight was received as late as 11.36pm, leaving the students worried and anxious regarding not having any place to park themselves for the night.

“We came to the airport after hiring a cab for an inflated price. Most of us have packed bags, returned keys to the landlords and have come. We neither have much money to go, nor are any cabs available,” said 27 year old Sammy Ornallahua.

In the video circulated by Sammy, several disgruntled passengers can be seen outside the booking counter with luggage, without any measures for social distancing being followed.

“We requested the manager here to help us with an arrangement to stay the night but nothing is being done. We feel unsafe being around so many men here,” Sammy said. Airport staff, when prodded by passengers for reasons for cancellation have reportedly said that there was no slot available. “They kept telling us that they can’t do anything,” she added.

When contacted, the airline spokesperson said that the move to cancel the train had to be taken by the airline based on state government directives.

The first flight is scheduled to leave from Mumbai for Patna at 6.45 am.

