Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
IndiGo bus catches fire at Chennai airport, all 50 on board safe

The bus was near the arrival point when the fire was detected and all passengers on board were evacuated.

By: PTI | Chennai | Updated: September 21, 2018 11:00:44 am
An IndiGo airlines flight Representational image (Reuters photo)

A bus belonging to IndiGo Airlines caught fire at the airport here while ferrying passengers of a domestic in-bound flight, according to airport officials.

No one was injured in the incident Thursday as the fire was doused immediately, they said.

The bus caught fire when it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board.

Preliminary assessment indicated “not much damage” either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus, the officials said.
Authorities are looking into the incident

