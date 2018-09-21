IndiGo bus catches fire at Chennai airport, all 50 on board safe

Representational image (Reuters photo) Representational image (Reuters photo)

A bus belonging to IndiGo Airlines caught fire at the airport here while ferrying passengers of a domestic in-bound flight, according to airport officials.

No one was injured in the incident Thursday as the fire was doused immediately, they said.

Indigo coach caught fire at boarding gate no. 13 at Chennai airport. No casualties. pic.twitter.com/lAkJ2z15o9 — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) September 20, 2018

The bus caught fire when it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board.

Preliminary assessment indicated “not much damage” either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus, the officials said.

Authorities are looking into the incident

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App