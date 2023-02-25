scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Indigenously developed Tejas aircraft to make debut at foreign air exercise

Tejas, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, is a single-engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

Tejas, Malaysia, aircraftTejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force during an air show at the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Dundigal, near Hyderabad(PTI)
Five Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force will participate in a multilateral exercise in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first participation of the indigenously developed jets in a military wargame in a foreign country.

An IAF contingent comprising of 110 air warriors has arrived at Al Dahfra air base of United Arab Emirates for participating in the exercise Desert Flag, officials said.

The IAF would be participating with five Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

“This is the first occasion when the LCA Tejas shall participate in an international flying exercise outside India,” said an official.

Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which air forces from the UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Republic of Korea, and the US would also be participating. The exercise is scheduled from February 27 to March 17.

“The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter engagements and learn from the best practices of various air forces,” the official said.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 18:48 IST
