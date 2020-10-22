Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti commissioned into Navy

The ships weapons and sensors suite is predominantl indigenous and showcases the nations growing capability i this niche area," according to the Navy.(Express photo by Pradip Das)

Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Thursday commissioned the Anti-Submarine Warfare stealth corvette INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy a the Naval Dockyard here. INS Kavaratti is the last of the four indigenously built ASW stealth corvettes under Project 28 (Kamorta class and has been designed by the Directorate of Naval Design, the Indian Navy’s in-house wing.

It has been commissioned into the Navy as a combat ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard. INS Kavaratti has a state-of-the-art weapons an sensor suite capable of “detecting and prosecuting submarines.

In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and goo endurance for long-range deployments.

“The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding.

The ships weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nations growing capability i this niche area,” according to the Navy.

With the induction ofKavarattiintoits fold, the Indian Navy’s preparedness would be enhanced, it said. The corvette was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilder and Engineers, Kolkata, and portrays the growing capability o the Indian Navy, GRSE and the nation in becoming self-relian through indigenisation, thus, accentuating the national objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Navy added.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Nava Command Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, GRSE Chairman an Managing Director Rear Admiral (retired) V K Saxena and othe officials attended the event.

