Indigenously-built INS ‘Kavaratti’ warfare corvette to be commissioned tomorrow

(File) A priest performs rituals to Kavaratti, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited(GRSE), Kolkata for the Indian Navy, during its launch in Kolkata .(Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The last of four indigenously-built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes ‘INS Kavaratti’ is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Thursday. General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, will commission it at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, a statement from the Eastern Naval Command said.

Touted as a potent stealth ASW Corvette, INS Kavaratti is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design (DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. It portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy and GRSE and the nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenisation, thus, accentuating our national objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the statement said.

The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding. The ship’s weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation’s growing capability in this niche area, according to the Indian Navy.

INS Kavaratti has a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

The ship will be commissioned into the Indian Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard.

It is a feat in itself, taking into consideration the restrictions imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during which she was delivered to the Indian Navy. With the induction of Kavaratti into its fold, the Indian Navy’s preparedness will be enhanced, the statement said.

INS Kavaratti takes its name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti distinguished itself by operating in support of Bangladesh’s liberation in 1971.

