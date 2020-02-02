India’s second coronavirus case also in Kerala, patient in isolation

Pumping up its rescue efforts, India today airlifted the second batch of 323 stranded citizens from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan city. Pumping up its rescue efforts, India today airlifted the second batch of 323 stranded citizens from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.

India’s second case of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, three days after a first case was reported from Thrissur district. The patient has a travel history to China, and has been kept in isolation for monitoring.

The novel coronavirus infection that first broke out in Wuhan, China, has spread to 25 countries so far. At least 304 deaths and 14,380 cases of the virus have been reported from China. The Philippines Sunday reported the first death reported outside China, news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, India today airlifted the second batch of 323 stranded citizens from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan city. On Saturday, Air India’s special flight evacuated 324 people — comprising 211 students, 110 working professionals, and three minors — from Wuhan to Delhi. None of them have tested positive for the virus

Over half of them were taken to the 300-bed isolation centre set up by the Indian Army at Manesar, while the remaining were taken to a quarantine facility in Chhawla Camp on Saturday. They are under constant supervision to keep a track of any sign of the virus.

In India, isolated cases are under supervision in Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi among other places. To tackle coronavirus, Kerala has decided to fall back on an ambitious and exhaustive exercise that helped them contain the lethal Nipah virus in 2018 — trace and monitor every single person who has been exposed to the patient.

