India’s responsibility to remind world of Mahatma’s vision: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the second meeting of the national committee of “Gandhi at 150” commemorations — at Rashtrapati Bhavan — where he said it was India’s responsibility to keep reminding the world of the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision.

The meeting was presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind and attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, members of the Union Cabinet, Chief Ministers of various states and noted Gandhians. Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, the only foreign Prime Minister to be a member of the committee, also participated in the meeting.

The committee also has nine international members, including two former Secretaries-General of the United Nations — Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-Moon. The Committee was constituted for commemorating Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary at the national and international level. The Commemoration has been undertaken taken for two years — from October 2, 2018 to October 2, 2020

While former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and senior BJP leader LK Advani were present at the meeting, many other members, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) secretary general Sitaram Yechury, former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar skipped the meet.

In his address, President Kovind commended the executive committee, working under the direct supervision of Modi, for turning the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation into a ‘Jan Andolan’, with the Prime Minister providing personal leadership to initiatives like Swachh Bharat and spreading the Mahatma’s teachings on protecting the environment through initiatives like working towards elimination of single-use plastic.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said today, the world is eager to know Gandhi and ready to accept him. Hence, it becomes India’s responsibility to keep reminding the world of the abiding relevance of Mahatma and his vision, he added.

Prime Minister underlined the fact that ‘Gandhi at150’ was not just a one-year programme. “All citizens need to imbibe Gandhian thought and vision in their lives and take it ahead in the times to come,” he said, adding that while government commemorations of centenaries are held from time to time, the ‘Gandhi@150’ commemorations have become far more than an occasion.

Modi also reiterated his message for all citizens to “buy local”. This basic philosophy of Gandhi has the potential to help India develop and progress, he said urging citizens to live by the message as a way of life.

He added that it was a matter of pride for the country when, during the recently-concluded 250th session of the Rajya Sabha, members came forward to speak in local languages. “Even as we work to take Gandhi’s message global, we must work together to keep the Mahatma’s message relevant in a contemporary form for the common man across the country,” he said.

In his address, Portuguese PM Costa, said, “Gandhi’s message of tolerance and love was revolutionary in his time, and in many parts of the world, it is still revolutionary today.”

“Gandhi’s legacy continues to guide common efforts designed to combat discrimination and promote cultural and religious tolerance, co-existence among communities, peace among peoples and respect for nature,” said Costa.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Had excellent exchange of ideas at the second meeting of the National Committee of ‘Gandhi-150’ celebrations. The meeting was further enriched by the insights of Mr. @antoniocostapm!”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App