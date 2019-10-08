India’s proposal to join RCEP: Facing protests, BJP begins consultations with stakeholders

With protests from various quarters, including by the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) – the economic wing of the RSS – over India entering the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the ruling BJP on Monday began consultation with stakeholders to find a solution.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and party spokesperson on economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal met stakeholders from the industry at a round table conference at the party’s headquarters to take their views. Agarwal said the BJP has taken inputs from a number of stakeholders and would prepare and submit a report to the government over the issue.

“RCEP, FTA (Free Trade Agreement) and trade relationships are very important in the global arena for the domestic industry economy and common men. Therefore, the BJP took an initiative to call stakeholders from the industry, think tanks and activists and opinion makers to get their feedback on various concerns and the way forward. Many had concerns but there are many segments that want the country to move ahead in this direction with proper negotiations,” Agarwal said.

The SJM has been publicly opposing the government’s move to enter into the RCEP agreement, saying it would hurt the country’s interests and adversely affect the rural economy. Last week, the SJM issued a statement, asking the government to resist pressure from Australia and New Zealand to include the dairy sector in the pact because the import of cheaper milk and milk products would adversely hit the livelihood of 50 million milk producers in the country.

On Saturday, in a strongly worded statement, SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan slammed the government, saying the Ministry of Commerce and Industries is trying to sell the Automatic Trigger Safeguard Mechanism as a “one shot protection” for domestic small businesses and farmers from the adversities of entering RCEP. The SJM argued that since RCEP requires member countries to cut down their tariffs on a majority of products, India, which already has trade deficit with 11 of 16 members of the RCEP, would be adversely affected.