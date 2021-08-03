scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Must Read

India reports 30,549 new Covid-19 cases, 422 deaths; active cases fall to 4.04 lakh

Kerala remains the top contributor, recording 13,984 cases.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2021 9:53:47 am
Healthcare workers collect swab samples in Kolkata. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

India’s daily Covid-19 count climbed to 3,17,26,507 after 30,549 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Kerala remains the top contributor, recording 13,984 cases.

As many as 422 patients succumbed to the viral disease and 38,887 recovered in the same period, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 4,25,195 and 3,08,96,354 respectively. The active cases stand at 4,04,958, a fall from 4,13,718 cases on Monday.

Monday’s case count in India is 9,585 less than that of Sunday’s when 40,134 people were detected Covid-19 positive. However, the death toll is the same for both the days.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 471,294,789 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 1,649,295 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Authorities have administered vaccine doses to 47,22,23,639 people so far of which 3,67,994,586 have received the first dose and the remaining 104,229,053 have received both doses, meaning they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the health ministry’s update also showed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 03: Latest News

Advertisement