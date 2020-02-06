India’s marine product exports touched Rs 46,000 cr in 2018-19, shrimp most common

Frozen shrimp, which accounts for 44 per cent of the export quantity among seafood items from India, remains the most popular product. Frozen shrimp, which accounts for 44 per cent of the export quantity among seafood items from India, remains the most popular product.

Despite pitched global competition, India’s export of marine products has risen from nearly $4 billion in 2012-13 to $6.7 billion (Rs 46,000 crore) in 2018-19 with the potential to scale new heights in the next five years, top officials of the Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) said in Kochi Thursday. They were speaking at a press conference on the eve of the 22nd India International Seafood Show (IISS) which returns to Kochi after a gap of 12 years.

Frozen shrimp, which accounts for 44 per cent of the export quantity among seafood items from India, remains the most popular product. Frozen fish, squid and cuttlefish are the other products being exported from the country.

India is the largest exporter of shrimp to the US and the second-largest aquaculture producer in the world.

In terms of quantity, India exported over 14 lakh tonnes of marine products in 2018-19. An ambitious target of achieving an export turnover of $15 billion has been set in the next five years. Increasing aquaculture production through diversification, making stricter quality control and introducing sustainable fishing methods will be the methods used for expansion.

For India’s export-quality seafood, Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines comprise the biggest markets together accounting for nearly 32 per cent of the provisional figures. The United States (20 per cent), China (16 per cent) and the European Union (12 per cent) are the other big markets.

MPEDA officials said the recent coronavirus outbreak in China will not have an impact on India’s seafood export market as it is restricted to the Hubei province, Wuhan in particular, while the demand for products like shrimp continues to be strong in other provinces in China.

MPEDA chairman KS Srinivas said the 2020 IISS will showcase the latest technological interventions in aquaculture sector as well as become a platform for deliberations between industry leaders and experts. The three-day IISS is one of Asia’s biggest seafood fairs and will witness 1500 delegates, 50 of them from 12 foreign countries.

The biennial event will be inaugurated by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Lulu Bolghatty International Convention Centre in Kochi

