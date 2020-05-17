India’s Lockdown Diary, Day 54: A tale of two friends; netizens recall ‘last normal photo’; ‘Didi Kitchens’ to continue in Jharkhand; and more

Migrants at Chandigarh Railway Station for their onward journey to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Migrants at Chandigarh Railway Station for their onward journey to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

With nearly 5,000 new cases, India on Sunday reported its biggest spike, taking the total number of infections close to 91,000. Of the 90,927 cases, 53,649 are active cases; while 34,109 have already been cured. The death toll stands at 2,872.

The nationwide lockdown has now been extended till May 31. In the new regulations released today, domestic and international flights and metro rail will remain out of bounds for the general public even as shopping malls, cinema halls, schools, colleges, hotels and restaurants, and religious and political gatherings will continue to remain prohibited. Sports complexes and stadia will open, albeit without spectators.

Here is a curated list of some interesting stories from across the country on Day 54 of India’s coronavirus lockdown

Mohammed Saiyub cradles his friend Amrit Kumar’s head in his arms. Mohammed Saiyub cradles his friend Amrit Kumar’s head in his arms.

Uttar Pradesh’s Mohammed Saiyub has redefined friendship goals during the pandemic. He stayed along with his friend Amrit Kumar right till his last breath. As Amrit continued to sink, Saiyub sat cradling his friend by the roadside, an image that has gone viral on the social media.

Both had boarded a truck in Surat when Kumar fell ill. When the vehicle reached Kolaras in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Amrit’s health deteriorated. When Saiyub sought medical help for his friend, neither workers nor the truck driver wanted to wait.

“I realized he may not survive. He tried to speak but could make only some sounds,” said Saiyub, who is waiting for his and his friend’s Covid-19 test results.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown in many countries have stretched beyond two months, leaving people cooped up in their homes. While many have come up with creative ways to make the most of their isolation period, the latest social media trend is making netizens nostalgic of their pre-pandemic days.

Using hashtag #lastnormalphoto, netizens are tweeting some of the last “normal” things they clicked before the lockdown. From going out for movies, visiting a beach to eating food at a restaurant, Twitter is flooded with photographs of netizens taking a trip down memory lane.

My #lastnormalphoto was daughter #2’s violin concert in Feb ⁦@MilesNadalJCC⁩. Thankful they went virtual pic.twitter.com/jjQmREiiJF — Nikki NP (@nikmarks) May 17, 2020

March 1st Paddington station heading home after a weekend in London. #lastnormalphoto pic.twitter.com/RqTWu8ukxx — Herdy Holmaker, Jnr & Clifford The IronTed (@Herdyholmaker) May 17, 2020

In Delhi jails ‘mulaqat’ with families suspended

Releasing prisoners on bail and parole to decongest jails, compulsory wearing of masks, frequent medical screening and suspension of ‘mulaqat’ with family — these are some of the steps being taken by the Delhi prison authorities to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. Authorities are extra cautious now after coronavirus infections were reported from the Rohini Jail. There are three jails in Delhi — Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli.

Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31 Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31

‘Didi Kitchens’ extended till May 31 in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government on Sunday decided to extend till May 31 the ‘Didi Kitchens’ set up to feed the poor amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Over 7,000 ‘Didi Kitchens’ have so far served nutritious food to more than two crore needy people during the lockdown, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said. ‘Didi Kitchens’ are run by self-help groups with the state government’s assistance to provide free meals to the poor and destitute people.

Near the Dadri Railway station Near the Dadri Railway station

Coronavirus slugs potters’ wheel into slow motion, ‘Kumhar Grams’ struggle to make ends meet

Potters’ in Gurgaon are spending their day sitting on the roadside with earthen pots and piggy banks lined up on a folding table, desperately waiting for customers that don’t line up anymore. First the ban on use of wood-fire kilns and now the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus have left them struggling to make their ends meet.

Roshan, 42, apprehends that the situation might not improve just after the lockdown is eased as the fear of virus spread has gripped people. “This used to be a good season for us as people would prefer buying earthen pots to beat summer woes. However, it’s not the same this year. It’s not just the lockdown that has caused this situation but also the fear of virus spread. Even if we take precautions of wearing masks and washing hands, people are sceptical in buying,” he said, news agency PTI reported. He is among the many who stay in various ‘Kumhar Grams’ (potters’ villages) in Gurgaon and make earthen pots and diyas for livelihoods.

