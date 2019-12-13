India’s largest design conclave gets off to rousing start in Kochi

Kochi Design Week being inaugurated. (Source: Vishnu Varma) Kochi Design Week being inaugurated. (Source: Vishnu Varma)

Leading design professionals from India and abroad, heads of companies, policymakers, interior designers, architects and entrepreneurs converged at the Bolghatty Island in Kochi Thursday for the country’s premier design conclave ‘Kochi Design Week’ (KDW).

The three-day mega event was formally thrown open by Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan who called for greater democratisation of the design sector so as to gel with the needs of the people at the ground level as they are the final consumers of the product.

“We are articulating a form that people can understand. When they understand it more, they will also appreciate it vastly,” he said.

SD Shibulal, chairman, High Power IT Committee (HPIC) and Co-Founder and former CEO of Infosys, said, “We live in a world of design innovation. In Kerala, we have tremendous talent in this field, and we should look for more investments by showcasing the strength of the state.”

“Events like #Future, the next edition of which will be held in April 2020, and KDW are the best ways to showcase us as a marketplace and knowledge industry hub,” Shibulal added.

The idyllic island in the city buzzed with activity as students of art and architecture schools and experts mingled freely and discussed design proposals and ideas. It was also a venue for companies and startups, including those from Maker Village in Kochi, to display their products to prospective investors. The event also offered exciting networking options for entrepreneurs. A host of eminent speakers including the likes of Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty, Accenture MD Charulata Ravi Kumar, Microsoft country head Lathika S Pai and Indigo Airlines VP Digital Nitin Sethi will attend the event.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd