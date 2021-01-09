India’s independent foreign policy applies to defence acquisitions: MEA

After the outgoing US Ambassador to India spoke about “interoperability” issues in a veiled reference to India’s procurement of S400 air defence systems from Russia, the MEA Friday made it clear that India pursues an independent foreign policy that includes defence acquisitions.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India shares strategic partnerships with both the US and Russia. He added: “India has always pursued an independent foreign policy. This also applies to our defence acquisitions and supplies which are guided by our national security interests.”

The remarks come just days after Kenneth I Juster had said in his farewell speech, without naming the S400 missile system, that “as systems get more technologically advanced, country A that does not get along with country B, will be less willing to sell technology that could potentially be compromised to country B”.

He said: “We haven’t hit that point yet, but that could come in the future… there are trade-offs India has to decide (as to) how much it matters to get the most sophisticated technology, to be as interoperable as it can be within its technology and potentially with other friendly forces…”