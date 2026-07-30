India’s first Vande Bharat freight train begins trial run, hits 145 kmph

5 min readUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 09:08 AM IST
Vande Bharat freight train trial run: India’s first Vande Bharat freight train has entered the trial phase, hitting a top speed of 145 kmph. The test run is being conducted in the Kota Division of West Central Railway (WCR) zone. The new freight train is expected to make cargo movement faster and improve logistics across the Indian Railways network.
The national transporter has planned a month-long testing schedule for the train. During this period, it will be tested under different speed and operating conditions on the Kota-Nagda-Sawai Madhopur rail section.
According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, this is the country’s first 16-coach Vande Bharat platform-based Freight EMU prototype rake. It has been developed by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The train aims to bring faster, time-bound and modern parcel and logistics services to Indian Railways.
“These trials being conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), this prototype rake has arrived in Kota Division from ICF Chennai. Detailed technical trials are now being carried out on the Kota-Nagda-Sawai Madhopur section, which is among Indian Railways’ most suitable high-speed test corridors,” he added.
India’s first Vande Bharat Freight train begins trial run ahead of launch (Image: WCR)
Vande Bharat cargo prototype trial run
The Railway official said that the trial series officially began on July 29, 2026. On the first day, the special trial rake departed from Kota for Mahidpur Road at 6:00 am. It was tested at different speeds, including 120 kmph on the Kota-Mahidpur Road section and recorded speeds of 120 kmph and 135 kmph on the Mahidpur Road-Bhawani Mandi section.
During the return journey from Mahidpur Road to Kota, the rake achieved a maximum speed of 145 kmph, the highest speed recorded on the first day of trials. The successful trial was supported by uninterrupted green signals at stations along the route, he said.
India’s first Vande Bharat Freight train begins trials, set to transform high-speed cargo transport (Image: WCR)
India’s first Vande Bharat freight train begins trial run ahead of launch
Ahead of its launch, the country’s first Vande Bharat freight train will undergo trials in multiple phases over nearly a month on the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur rail section. The trials will mainly include:
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- Oscillation trials at speeds of 120, 130, 140 and 145 kmph in loaded and inflated condition
- Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) tests
- Coupler force trials
- Curve performance tests
- Traction, braking and jerk tests
- Regenerative energy and PAPIS tests
- Signal and telecom interference tests
- Door operation and other safety tests
- Static tests related to interior systems, CCTV, lighting and short circuits
“During the trials, a minimum of two round trips will be operated daily. The maximum test speed has been set at 145 kmph,” Jain said.
India's First Vande Bharat Freight Train: Trial Run
Trials underway in multiple phases on the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section, ahead of launch.
145 kmph
Maximum test speed
2 Round Trips
Minimum operated daily during trials
~1 Month
Trial duration, multiple phases
Oscillation Trial Speed Stages
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Max (Stage 4)
Key Trials Being Conducted
🚄
Oscillation trials (120/130/140/145 kmph, loaded & inflated)
🛑
Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) tests
🌀
Curve performance tests
⚙️
Traction, braking & jerk tests
🔋
Regenerative energy & PAPIS tests
📡
Signal & telecom interference tests
🚪
Door operation & other safety tests
Trial Team
Overall Monitoring
RDSO Director/Testing Ananjay Mishra
RDSO Team
Abhyankar Kamal Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar Ranjan
Assistant Divisional Electrical Engineer (ICF Chennai)
Sudhanshu Kumar
Chief Loco Inspector (Kota Division)
Ramniwas Meena
Traffic Inspector
Sushil Jethwani
Loco Pilots
Arvind Kumar Singh, Omprakash Rathore
Source: West Central Railway
Why Kota Division has been chosen for India’s first Vande Bharat Freight train trials?
According to Jain, Kota Division is emerging as a preferred testing ground for Indian Railways’ most advanced rail projects. He said that due to division’s strong track infrastructure, modern signalling systems, efficient operations, and availability of a safe high-speed testing corridor have helped it successfully host trials of several new trainsets and technologies.
“The fact that the trial of the country’s first Vande Bharat Freight EMU is also taking place on this section is proof of Kota Division’s technical reliability and operational excellence,” he said.
India’s first Vande Bharat Freight train set to transform cargo transport
The Vande Bharat Freight EMU is a 16-coach rake comprising two DTC (reefer vans), two NDTC coaches, and 12 parcel coaches. The train features Vande Bharat bogies, has an axle load capacity of 20.32 tonnes, and offers a total payload capacity of 397.02 tonnes.
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The train is equipped with refrigerated parcel facilities, forced ventilation, pneumatic retractable roller flooring, four automatic wide sliding doors per coach, CCTV, LED lighting, a fire detection system, container locking arrangements, and advanced braking and propulsion systems similar to those in Vande Bharat trainsets.
From a safety standpoint, all doors automatically lock at speeds above 5 kmph, and the rake cannot be operated without confirmation that all doors are closed.
“Indian Railways believes that the success of this Freight EMU will give new direction in future to the country’s high-speed parcel corridor, e-commerce logistics, refrigerated freight transport, and time-bound freight services.
Once commercial operations begin, this rake will play an important role in making freight transport considerably faster, safer, and more reliable than the traditional system,” the Railway official said.