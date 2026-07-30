India’s first Vande Bharat freight train begins trial run, hits 145 kmph

Vande Bharat freight train trial run: India’s first Vande Bharat freight train has entered the trial phase, hitting a top speed of 145 kmph. The test run is being conducted in the Kota Division of West Central Railway (WCR) zone. The new freight train is expected to make cargo movement faster and improve logistics across the Indian Railways network.

The national transporter has planned a month-long testing schedule for the train. During this period, it will be tested under different speed and operating conditions on the Kota-Nagda-Sawai Madhopur rail section.

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, this is the country’s first 16-coach Vande Bharat platform-based Freight EMU prototype rake. It has been developed by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The train aims to bring faster, time-bound and modern parcel and logistics services to Indian Railways.