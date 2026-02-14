India’s first underwater twin-tube Road-cum-Rail tunnel in Assam: Here’s how this project could transform Northeast connectivity

India’s first underwater twin tube Road cum Rail tunnel project: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the construction of the country’s first underwater twin tube road-cum-rail tunnel project. The new infrastructure project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 18,662 crore.

India first underwater twin tube tunnel project

While the underwater twin tube road-cum-rail tunnel will be located in Assam, its impact will extend beyond the state, enhancing connectivity for Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and other Northeast region.

India’s first underwater twin-tube Road-cum-Rail tunnel in Assam (Image: Ministry of Railways) India’s first underwater twin-tube Road-cum-Rail tunnel in Assam (Image: Ministry of Railways)

India’s first underwater twin tube Road cum Rail tunnel: Length

The total length of India’s first underwater twin tube road-cum-rail tunnel project will be 34 km. The project will feature two parallel tunnels, designed to facilitate smooth and high-capacity movement of both road and rail traffic.