India’s first terrorist was Hindu, says Kamal Haasan

Addressing an election campaign here last night, the actor-politician said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desires an India with equality and where the "three colours" in the tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remained intact."

Kamal Haasan, Rajnikanth
Kamal Haasan outside Rajnikanth’s residence in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has stoked a possible controversy, saying free India’s first “terrorist was a Hindu,” referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

“I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India’s first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts,” he said.

Haasan said he had come here “seeking answers for that murder,” referring to Gandhi’s assassination in 1948.

“Good Indians desire for equality and want the three colours in the tricolour to remain intact. I am a good Indian, will proudly proclaim that,” he added.

Earlier too, Haasan had stoked a row, when in November 2017, he took potshots at what he termed as “Hindu extremism,” which drew condemnation from the BJP and Hindu outfits.

Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on May 19. MNM has fielded S Mohanraj from this segment.

