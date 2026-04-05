India’s first semi-high-speed train completes 10 years: Check name, route, speed, stoppages

Indian Railways train latest news: India’s first semi-high-speed train has completed 10 years of service. It was flagged off on April 5, 2016, by then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) railway station. The train is currently operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
India’s first semi-high-speed train: Name, Route, Speed
India’s first semi-high-speed train is the Gatimaan Express. It was initially launched between Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) and Agra Cantt. However, with effect from April 1, 2018, the service was extended to the Bundelkhand region, with the train now running up to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction.
The extension of this prestigious premium train has facilitated the movement of tourists to various tourist attractions in and around Gwalior and Jhansi. The train is capable of running at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.
Gatimaan Express: Stoppages, Train number, Frequency
During its journey between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, the Gatimaan Express train stops at two railway stations en route. These are: Agra Cantt and Gwalior. Train numbers 12050/12049 Gatimaan Express runs six days a week except Friday.
Gatimaan Express: Coach composition, Features, Fare
Powered by a 5500 HP electric locomotive, the Gatimaan Express train has two Executive AC Chair Car and eight AC Chair Car coaches. All the coaches have been fitted with bio toilets and manufactured by Rail Coach Factory(RCF), Kapurthala.
These coaches have also been fitted with balanced draft gear couplers for smooth ride. The exteriors of these coaches have also been given a new look by different colour scheme. The flooring of the coaches has been given marathon Shine treatment for cleaning and also given flooring a bright and shiny look.
The fare for the fully air-conditioned Gatimaan Express is Rs 1,140 for the Chair Car between Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, while the Executive Class fare stands at Rs 2,300.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More