India’s first semi-high-speed train completes 10 years: Check name, route, speed, stoppages

Indian Railways train latest news: India’s first semi-high-speed train has completed 10 years of service. It was flagged off on April 5, 2016, by then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) railway station. The train is currently operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

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India’s first semi-high-speed train: Name, Route, Speed

India’s first semi-high-speed train is the Gatimaan Express. It was initially launched between Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) and Agra Cantt. However, with effect from April 1, 2018, the service was extended to the Bundelkhand region, with the train now running up to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction.

The extension of this prestigious premium train has facilitated the movement of tourists to various tourist attractions in and around Gwalior and Jhansi. The train is capable of running at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.