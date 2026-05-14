India’s first semi-high speed rail corridor to cut Ahmedabad-Dholera travel time to 48 minutes

Ahmedabad-Dholera semi-high speed train: Indian Railways (IR) is set to develop its first semi-high-speed rail corridor between Ahmedabad and Dholera in Gujarat. The 134-km-long rail corridor is proposed to be built using indigenously developed technology.

According to the national transporter, the project will not only provide comfortable daily commuting and same-day return journeys, but also strengthen connectivity between the two cities.

The Ahmedabad-Dholera Semi High-Speed Double Line project will be developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 20,667 crore. The project received approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on May 13. The project has been targeted for completion within the next four years i.e. by 2030-31.