India’s first semi-high speed rail corridor to cut Ahmedabad-Dholera travel time to 48 minutes

Ahmedabad-Dholera semi-high speed train: Indian Railways (IR) is set to develop its first semi-high-speed rail corridor between Ahmedabad and Dholera in Gujarat. The 134-km-long rail corridor is proposed to be built using indigenously developed technology.
According to the national transporter, the project will not only provide comfortable daily commuting and same-day return journeys, but also strengthen connectivity between the two cities.
The Ahmedabad-Dholera Semi High-Speed Double Line project will be developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 20,667 crore. The project received approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on May 13. The project has been targeted for completion within the next four years i.e. by 2030-31.
Ahmedabad (Sarkhej) to Dholera in just 48 minutes!
Union Cabinet approves the Ahmedabad (Sarkhej)-Dholera Semi High-Speed Double Line project, enabling travel at speed of up to 220 kmph. pic.twitter.com/QVZrwlH1IK
The Ahmedabad (Sarkhej)-Dholera semi-high-speed double line project will provide faster connectivity between Ahmedabad, Dholera SIR, upcoming Dholera Airport and Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC). There are also plans to extend the railway project to Bhavnagar in the future.
Sarkhej–Dholera semi-high-speed rail project (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Construction of Ahmedabad-Dholera semi-high speed rail project
The Ahmedabad-Dholera semi-high-speed rail project will have 74 km of the route on viaducts. It will also include three mega bridges, 39 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and two Rail Over Bridges (ROBs).
A total of 13 railway station will be on this route. The design speed of this new corridor will be 220 kmph while the operating speed will be 200 kmph and it will take just 48
This semi-high-speed rail project will have integration with the country’s first bullet train corridor (Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR) at Sabarmati. It will also be integrated with Metro rail at Sabarmati, Gandhigram and Vastrapur stations.
Sarkhej–Dholera semi-high-speed rail project (Image: Ministry of Railways)
The project will also connect to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) at Moraiyya near Sanand. It will also provide connectivity to the Sanand Industrial Area near Bisalpur and the upcoming Bhimnath logistics hub.
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“The project is planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.
The proposed projects will enhance connectivity to approx. 284 villages, which are having a population of about 5 lakhs,” the Ministry of Railways said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More