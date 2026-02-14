India’s first road-cum-rail tunnel under Brahmaputra gets Cabinet nod

The project will cut down the distance between Gohpur and Numaligarh from 240 km to 34 km, and whittle down travel time from six hours to just 20 minutes. (Express photo)

The Centre on Saturday approved the construction of India’s first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel, that will be built under the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

The 33.7-km long project — which will have a 15.8-km twin tube tunnel under the river — has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The stretch will connect Gohpur on NH-15 and Numaligarh on NH-715, cutting short the distance between the two Assam cities to just 34-km from the current 240-km.

The travel time will be reduced to just 20 minutes from six hours now.

The Cabinet also approved three Railways multi-tracking projects at a cost of Rs 18,509 crore and three highway projects at a cost of Rs 11,079 crore.