India’s first private train Tejas Express: Latest passenger occupancy, revenue performance

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 21, 2026 03:26 PM IST
Tejas Express is a semi high speed train having modern on board facilities and enhanced passenger comfort.Tejas Express is a semi high speed train having modern on board facilities and enhanced passenger comfort. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
India’s first private train Tejas Express: Indian Railways is operating a wide range of train services to meet the needs of passengers. Keeping this in mind, the national transporter introduced the country’s first private train in 2019. Currently, two such trains run on the network and both are fully operated and maintained by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

India’s first private train route

The country’s first private train, the Tejas Express, operates on one of the busiest corridors between New Delhi and Lucknow. Following the successful run of this service, a second premium Tejas train was introduced in 2020 connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Also Read | Indian Railways boarding point rules may ease: Railway Board sends proposal to CRIS

Tejas Express train: A look at ridership and revenue data

Within just a month of operation, IRCTC recorded an operational earning of around Rs 7.73 lakh from New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express train service. In the third quarter (October-December) of FY 2025–26, the Tejas Express trains generated revenue of around Rs 50 crore.

During the same period, the passenger occupancy of Delhi-Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express train was 69 per cent while Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express train was 109 per cent.

About Indian Railways Tejas train

Tejas Express is a semi high speed train having modern on board facilities and enhanced passenger comfort. The coaches are manufactured at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. “The newly designed coaches are capable of running at a speed of 200 km/h but due to constraints related to rail tracks these coaches will run at a speed of 160 km/h.

Speed potential of 200 Kmph was achieved by providing Steel brake disc, Sintered pads, Electro-pneumatic assist Brake system,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement in 2017.

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways.

