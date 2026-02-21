India’s first private train Tejas Express: Latest passenger occupancy, revenue performance

Tejas Express is a semi high speed train having modern on board facilities and enhanced passenger comfort. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

India’s first private train Tejas Express: Indian Railways is operating a wide range of train services to meet the needs of passengers. Keeping this in mind, the national transporter introduced the country’s first private train in 2019. Currently, two such trains run on the network and both are fully operated and maintained by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

India’s first private train route

The country’s first private train, the Tejas Express, operates on one of the busiest corridors between New Delhi and Lucknow. Following the successful run of this service, a second premium Tejas train was introduced in 2020 connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Tejas Express train: A look at ridership and revenue data

Within just a month of operation, IRCTC recorded an operational earning of around Rs 7.73 lakh from New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express train service. In the third quarter (October-December) of FY 2025–26, the Tejas Express trains generated revenue of around Rs 50 crore.