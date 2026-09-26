Amit Shah to launch India’s first LNG-powered train on September 27: Check details

3 min readUpdated: Sep 26, 2026 07:33 PM IST
India’s first LNG-powered train: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will flag off the country’s first LNG-powered (Liquefied Natural Gas) train from Sabarmati Station on Sunday, September 27. The move is a major step towards using cleaner and alternative fuels in Indian Railways and reducing its dependence on diesel.
According to the Ahmedabad Railway Division, the national transporter is using an LNG-based fuel system in the train’s Driving Power Cars (DPCs) for the first time. The new dual-fuel technology allows the same engine to run on both LNG and diesel, depending on fuel availability.
Two 1,400 HP DPCs converted to LNG-Diesel system
Under the project, two Driving Power Cars, each with a capacity of 1,400 HP, have been converted to an LNG-diesel dual-fuel system.
More than 2,000 kilometres of field trials have already been completed on the two converted DPCs. The trials were carried out to check the performance and reliability of the new technology. The system can use LNG to replace up to around 40 per cent of diesel.
How will the LNG-powered train work?
The train will not depend completely on LNG. Its engine can run on both LNG and diesel, making it a dual-fuel system. Depending on fuel availability, the engine can switch between LNG and diesel. This also means that train operations can continue even if LNG is not available. Another benefit is that LNG can allow the train to cover a longer distance before refuelling.
LNG train to help reduce emissions
Indian Railways expects the use of LNG to reduce diesel consumption and emissions from the engine. The technology can help reduce pollutants such as carbon dioxide (CO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM). The initiative is therefore aimed at promoting cleaner and more environment-friendly rail transportation.
Fuel cost savings
The use of LNG can also reduce fuel costs because LNG is cheaper than diesel. Based on the trial data, Indian Railways estimates savings of around Rs 11.9 lakh per year from one DPC. For an 8-coach rake, the estimated annual saving is around Rs 23.9 lakh, it said.
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How much LNG can the train carry?
Each DPC has been fitted with an LNG tank with a capacity of around 2,200 litres. The tank can hold approximately 950–1,000 kg of usable LNG. According to the approved design, a fully loaded LNG tank in one DPC can provide enough fuel for around 444 km of daily operation. This can reduce the need for frequent refuelling.
No reduction in engine power or performance: Railways
According to Indian Railways, the LNG dual-fuel system has been designed to maintain the power, reliability and operating performance of the conventional diesel engine. The technology is intended to provide fuel savings and lower emissions without compromising the train’s performance.
“The adoption of LNG dual-fuel technology by Indian Railways is an important initiative towards clean energy, fuel efficiency, reduced operating costs and environmental protection. The technology could play an important role in developing a more sustainable and environment-friendly railway transportation system in the future,” it said.