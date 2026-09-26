Amit Shah to launch India’s first LNG-powered train on September 27: Check details

India’s first LNG-powered train: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will flag off the country’s first LNG-powered (Liquefied Natural Gas) train from Sabarmati Station on Sunday, September 27. The move is a major step towards using cleaner and alternative fuels in Indian Railways and reducing its dependence on diesel.

According to the Ahmedabad Railway Division, the national transporter is using an LNG-based fuel system in the train’s Driving Power Cars (DPCs) for the first time. The new dual-fuel technology allows the same engine to run on both LNG and diesel, depending on fuel availability.

Two 1,400 HP DPCs converted to LNG-Diesel system

Under the project, two Driving Power Cars, each with a capacity of 1,400 HP, have been converted to an LNG-diesel dual-fuel system.