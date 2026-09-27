India’s first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train to start inaugural run today: Check route

India's first LNG-Diesel train: India’s first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train is set to begin its inaugural run today. The 8-coach non-AC train can run on both LNG and diesel and is aimed at reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Sep 27, 2026 09:16 AM IST
The train uses a dual-fuel system, which allows the same engine to use both LNG and diesel. (Image: Ahmedabad Division/Railways)The train uses a dual-fuel system, which allows the same engine to use both LNG and diesel. (Image: Ahmedabad Division/Railways)
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India’s first LNG-Diesel train: India’s first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train is set to begin its inaugural run today. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the new train uses a dual-fuel system that allows the same engine to run on both LNG and diesel. This means the train does not have to depend entirely on LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and can switch to diesel depending on fuel availability.

The initiative is aimed at reducing diesel consumption and promoting the use of cleaner and alternative fuels in Indian Railways. It will be operated and maintained by the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway (WR). The LNG-powered train will be flagged off by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah from Gujarat’s Sabarmati railway station today.

Also Read | Amit Shah to launch India’s first LNG-powered train today: Check details

Indian Railways’ first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train: Route

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Ahmedabad Division official said that during its inaugural run, the country’s first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train will operate between Sabarmati and Mahesana Junction.

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“During its inaugural run, the first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train will run on the Sabarmati-Mahesana route. However, the final route has not yet been decided. We will make an announcement once the route is finalised,” the official told Indianexpress.com.

The train is expected to cover a distance of 62 km in around 1 hour and 20 minutes. It will pass through several important stations including Jhulasan, Dangarwa, Ambliyasan and Jagudan. The railway official also said that the train is an eight-coach, non-AC chair car train.

Over 2,000 km of trials completed

The national transporter has converted two 1,400 HP Driving Power Cars (DPCs) to the LNG-diesel dual-fuel system for the project. Before the inaugural run, the converted DPCs completed more than 2,000 kilometres of field trials. The trials were conducted to check the performance and reliability of the LNG-based system.

LNG train to cut fuel costs and emissions

The use of LNG is expected to reduce diesel consumption and help lower emissions such as CO₂, NOx and particulate matter. The railway has estimated annual savings of around Rs 11.9 lakh per DPC. For an 8-coach rake, the estimated annual saving is around Rs 23.9 lakh, it said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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