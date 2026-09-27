India’s first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train to start inaugural run today: Check route

The train uses a dual-fuel system, which allows the same engine to use both LNG and diesel. (Image: Ahmedabad Division/Railways)

India’s first LNG-Diesel train: India’s first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train is set to begin its inaugural run today. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the new train uses a dual-fuel system that allows the same engine to run on both LNG and diesel. This means the train does not have to depend entirely on LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and can switch to diesel depending on fuel availability.

The initiative is aimed at reducing diesel consumption and promoting the use of cleaner and alternative fuels in Indian Railways. It will be operated and maintained by the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway (WR). The LNG-powered train will be flagged off by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah from Gujarat’s Sabarmati railway station today.