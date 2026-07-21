Stone pelted on India’s first hydrogen train? Indian Railways responds to viral video

Stone pelting on India’s first hydrogen train: Indian Railways has issued a clarification after a video went viral on social media claiming that a stone-pelting incident had taken place on the country’s first hydrogen train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, the train is operating between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The 89-km-long section is a part of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

In a statement, Northern Railway said the viral video is an old video and clarified that the train seen in the footage is not a hydrogen train. According to the railway zone, the train shown in the video is operated by a WAG-12 locomotive. It further said that the hydrogen train is running as per its scheduled timetable.