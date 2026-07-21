Stone pelted on India’s first hydrogen train? Indian Railways responds to viral video

2 min readUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 12:56 AM IST
Stone pelting on India’s first hydrogen train: Indian Railways has issued a clarification after a video went viral on social media claiming that a stone-pelting incident had taken place on the country’s first hydrogen train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, the train is operating between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The 89-km-long section is a part of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.
In a statement, Northern Railway said the viral video is an old video and clarified that the train seen in the footage is not a hydrogen train. According to the railway zone, the train shown in the video is operated by a WAG-12 locomotive. It further said that the hydrogen train is running as per its scheduled timetable.
“The train shown in the video is not a hydrogen train… it is a train operated by the WAG 12 loco. It is probably some old video. The hydrogen train is providing its services as per its scheduled time,” the zonal railway said.
Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train number, travel time, stoppage
Train numbers 74009/74010 Jind-Sonipat-Jind hydrogen train covers a distance of 89-km in about two hours and has an operational speed of up to 75 kmph.
The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train runs via Pandu Pindara and stops at 12 stations during its journey. These stations are Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni.
Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train time
Train number 74010, the Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train, departs from Jind Junction at 7:40 am and arrive at Sonipat at 9:40 am. On the return journey, train number 74009 leave Sonipat at 10:40 am and reach Jind Junction at 1:00 pm.
🟡 Rake: Hydrogen Fuel DMU | Valid from: 19 July 2026 | Fare Category: Ordinary (Unreserved)
🡆 Train 74010 — Jind Jn → Sonipat 14 Stations
|Sr.
|Station
|Arrival
|Departure
|Halt
|Dist. (km)
|1
|Jind Jn (JIND)
|SRC
|07:40
|—
|0
|2
|Jind City (JCY)
|07:46
|07:47
|1 Min
|4
|3
|Pandu Pindara (PPDE)
|07:54
|07:55
|1 Min
|9
|4
|Lalit Khera Halt (LTKR)
|08:07
|08:08
|1 Min
|21
|5
|Bhambhewa (BHMW)
|08:17
|08:18
|1 Min
|29
|6
|Ishapur Kheri Halt (ISRI)
|08:24
|08:25
|1 Min
|33
|7
|Butana Halt (BUTN)
|08:31
|08:32
|1 Min
|37
|8
|Khandari Halt (KHDR)
|08:39
|08:40
|1 Min
|43
|9
|Gohana (GHNA)
|08:47
|08:48
|1 Min
|49
|10
|Rabhra Halt (RBHR)
|08:56
|08:57
|1 Min
|56
|11
|Lath Halt (LATH)
|09:05
|09:06
|1 Min
|64
|12
|Mohana Haryana (MOHR)
|09:14
|09:15
|1 Min
|71
|13
|Barwasni Halt (BRNI)
|09:25
|09:26
|1 Min
|80
|14
|Sonipat (SNP)
|09:40
|DSTN
|—
|89
🡄 Train 74009 — Sonipat → Jind Jn 14 Stations
|Sr.
|Station
|Arrival
|Departure
|Halt
|Dist. (km)
|1
|Sonipat (SNP)
|SRC
|10:40
|—
|0
|2
|Barwasni Halt (BRNI)
|10:49
|10:50
|1 Min
|9
|3
|Mohana Haryana (MOHR)
|11:00
|11:01
|1 Min
|18
|4
|Lath Halt (LATH)
|11:09
|11:10
|1 Min
|26
|5
|Rabhra Halt (RBHR)
|11:18
|11:19
|1 Min
|33
|6
|Gohana (GHNA)
|11:27
|11:28
|1 Min
|41
|7
|Khandari Halt (KHDR)
|11:36
|11:37
|1 Min
|46
|8
|Butana Halt (BUTN)
|11:44
|11:45
|1 Min
|52
|9
|Ishapur Kheri Halt (ISRI)
|11:52
|11:53
|1 Min
|56
|10
|Bhambhewa (BHMW)
|12:01
|12:02
|1 Min
|60
|11
|Lalit Khera Halt (LTKR)
|12:12
|12:13
|1 Min
|68
|12
|Pandu Pindara (PPDE)
|12:25
|12:26
|1 Min
|80
|13
|Jind City (JCY)
|12:35
|12:36
|1 Min
|85
|14
|Jind Jn (JIND)
|13:00
|DSTN
|—
|89
Valid from 19 July 2026 | Type: DMU | Fare: Ordinary (Unreserved)