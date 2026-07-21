Stone pelted on India’s first hydrogen train? Indian Railways responds to viral video

A viral video claimed India's first hydrogen train was targeted with stone pelting. Here's what Indian Railways said about the incident and the circulating footage.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 12:56 AM IST
India's first hydrogen train sparked online debate after a viral video alleged stone pelting. (Image: Social Media/Enhanced using AI)India's first hydrogen train sparked online debate after a viral video alleged stone pelting. (Image: Social Media/Enhanced using AI)
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Stone pelting on India’s first hydrogen train: Indian Railways has issued a clarification after a video went viral on social media claiming that a stone-pelting incident had taken place on the country’s first hydrogen train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, the train is operating between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The 89-km-long section is a part of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

In a statement, Northern Railway said the viral video is an old video and clarified that the train seen in the footage is not a hydrogen train. According to the railway zone, the train shown in the video is operated by a WAG-12 locomotive. It further said that the hydrogen train is running as per its scheduled timetable.

“The train shown in the video is not a hydrogen train… it is a train operated by the WAG 12 loco. It is probably some old video. The hydrogen train is providing its services as per its scheduled time,” the zonal railway said.

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train number, travel time, stoppage

Train numbers 74009/74010 Jind-Sonipat-Jind hydrogen train covers a distance of 89-km in about two hours and has an operational speed of up to 75 kmph.

The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train runs via Pandu Pindara and stops at 12 stations during its journey. These stations are Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni.

Also Read | Indian Railways clarifies after video of hydrogen train pulled by diesel engine goes viral

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train time

Train number 74010, the Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train, departs from Jind Junction at 7:40 am and arrive at Sonipat at 9:40 am. On the return journey, train number 74009 leave Sonipat at 10:40 am and reach Jind Junction at 1:00 pm.

 

Jind–Sonipat–Jind Hydrogen Train

Train No. 74010 / 74009 | Full Timetable, Stoppages & Distance
89 km
Total Distance
02:00 Hrs
Travel Time
Mon–Sun
Days of Run (Daily)
🟡 Rake: Hydrogen Fuel DMU | Valid from: 19 July 2026 | Fare Category: Ordinary (Unreserved)
🡆 Train 74010 — Jind Jn → Sonipat  14 Stations
Sr. Station Arrival Departure Halt Dist. (km)
1 Jind Jn (JIND) SRC 07:40 0
2 Jind City (JCY) 07:46 07:47 1 Min 4
3 Pandu Pindara (PPDE) 07:54 07:55 1 Min 9
4 Lalit Khera Halt (LTKR) 08:07 08:08 1 Min 21
5 Bhambhewa (BHMW) 08:17 08:18 1 Min 29
6 Ishapur Kheri Halt (ISRI) 08:24 08:25 1 Min 33
7 Butana Halt (BUTN) 08:31 08:32 1 Min 37
8 Khandari Halt (KHDR) 08:39 08:40 1 Min 43
9 Gohana (GHNA) 08:47 08:48 1 Min 49
10 Rabhra Halt (RBHR) 08:56 08:57 1 Min 56
11 Lath Halt (LATH) 09:05 09:06 1 Min 64
12 Mohana Haryana (MOHR) 09:14 09:15 1 Min 71
13 Barwasni Halt (BRNI) 09:25 09:26 1 Min 80
14 Sonipat (SNP) 09:40 DSTN 89
🡄 Train 74009 — Sonipat → Jind Jn  14 Stations
Sr. Station Arrival Departure Halt Dist. (km)
1 Sonipat (SNP) SRC 10:40 0
2 Barwasni Halt (BRNI) 10:49 10:50 1 Min 9
3 Mohana Haryana (MOHR) 11:00 11:01 1 Min 18
4 Lath Halt (LATH) 11:09 11:10 1 Min 26
5 Rabhra Halt (RBHR) 11:18 11:19 1 Min 33
6 Gohana (GHNA) 11:27 11:28 1 Min 41
7 Khandari Halt (KHDR) 11:36 11:37 1 Min 46
8 Butana Halt (BUTN) 11:44 11:45 1 Min 52
9 Ishapur Kheri Halt (ISRI) 11:52 11:53 1 Min 56
10 Bhambhewa (BHMW) 12:01 12:02 1 Min 60
11 Lalit Khera Halt (LTKR) 12:12 12:13 1 Min 68
12 Pandu Pindara (PPDE) 12:25 12:26 1 Min 80
13 Jind City (JCY) 12:35 12:36 1 Min 85
14 Jind Jn (JIND) 13:00 DSTN 89
Valid from 19 July 2026 | Type: DMU | Fare: Ordinary (Unreserved)
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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