India’s first hydrogen train: 6 things passengers should know before its launch

Hydrogen train in India: The much-anticipated hydrogen train is expected to launch soon. Developed by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The hydrogen-powered train has undergone multiple trials conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). In May 2026, the Railway Board (RB) approved the introduction of India’s first hydrogen trainset. In a letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to RDSO and Northern Railway, the RB conveyed its approval for introducing the hydrogen-powered train.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Northern Railway official said that the country’s first hydrogen train is likely to be launched on July 17, 2026. “As of now, the train is expected to be launched on July 17. We are making preparations for that,” the official said.