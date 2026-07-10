India’s first bullet train project: NHSRCL completes launch of 13 heavy portal beams in Ahmedabad

3 min readJul 10, 2026 06:24 PM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has completed the launch of all 13 heavy portal beams in Ahmedabad, marking another milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The construction work on the 508-km-long high-speed rail (HSR) corridor is progressing rapidly.
The Ministry of Railways has set a target to operationalise the 47-km-long priority corridor between Surat and Bilimora by August 2027, as part of India’s first bullet train project.
Bullet train project in Ahmedabad
In Ahmedabad, the 18-km-long bullet train viaduct crosses several existing railway lines at an elevated level. To facilitate these crossings, 13 portal beams have been installed as part of the bullet train viaduct structure. Of these:
- 5 portal beams installed over the Mumbai-Ahmedabad main railway line at Maninagar
- 7 portal beams installed over the Mumbai-Ahmedabad main railway line at Vatva
- 1 portal beam installed over the Ahmedabad-Delhi main railway line at Sabarmati
According to NHSRCL, the final precast-prestressed portal beam launched at Sabarmati, weighing approximately 1,640 metric tonnes, is the heaviest among the 13 portal beams launched for the Ahmedabad section. The beam measures 34.5 metres in length and has a cross-section of 5.5 metres x 4.5 metres, making it one of the largest precast portal beams used in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.
“The entire launching operation was completed in approximately three hours. The launching operation was carried out using a 2,200 MT crawler crane.
Despite the restricted working space, the operation was meticulously planned and executed under stringent safety protocols, in close coordination with Indian Railways, ensuring safe and uninterrupted train operations throughout the lifting process,” it added.
Ahmedabad bullet train station to be developed as a multimodal transport hub
The NHSRCL is developing the Ahmedabad bullet train station as a world-class multi-modal transport hub. This will allow passengers to easily switch between metro trains, buses, taxis, autos, and other local transport, ensuring smooth traffic flow around the station. The station will feature a kite-inspired design.
Story continues below this ad
The bullet train station will be equipped with modern passenger amenities like a waiting lounge, nursery, restrooms, retail outlets, etc. To move to different levels smoothly and make it accessible for everyone, multiple lifts and escalators are also being installed.
The station will also have passenger-friendly facilities like clear signage to guide passengers easily across the concourse, platform, and exit areas, including information kiosks and public announcement systems.