India’s first bullet train project: NHSRCL completes launch of 13 heavy portal beams in Ahmedabad

India's first bullet train project has achieved a key milestone with NHSRCL completing the launch of 13 heavy portal beams in Ahmedabad. Check the latest update.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJul 10, 2026 06:24 PM IST
India's first bullet train project hits milestone as NHSRCL completes 13 portal beam launches in Ahmedabad (Image: NHSRCL)India's first bullet train project hits milestone as NHSRCL completes 13 portal beam launches in Ahmedabad (Image: NHSRCL)
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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has completed the launch of all 13 heavy portal beams in Ahmedabad, marking another milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The construction work on the 508-km-long high-speed rail (HSR) corridor is progressing rapidly.

The Ministry of Railways has set a target to operationalise the 47-km-long priority corridor between Surat and Bilimora by August 2027, as part of India’s first bullet train project.

Also Read | India’s first Bullet Train: BEML expects prototype rollout by early 2027, B28 service in August

Bullet train project in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the 18-km-long bullet train viaduct crosses several existing railway lines at an elevated level. To facilitate these crossings, 13 portal beams have been installed as part of the bullet train viaduct structure. Of these:

  • 5 portal beams installed over the Mumbai-Ahmedabad main railway line at Maninagar
  • 7 portal beams installed over the Mumbai-Ahmedabad main railway line at Vatva
  • 1 portal beam installed over the Ahmedabad-Delhi main railway line at Sabarmati

According to NHSRCL, the final precast-prestressed portal beam launched at Sabarmati, weighing approximately 1,640 metric tonnes, is the heaviest among the 13 portal beams launched for the Ahmedabad section. The beam measures 34.5 metres in length and has a cross-section of 5.5 metres x 4.5 metres, making it one of the largest precast portal beams used in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

“The entire launching operation was completed in approximately three hours. The launching operation was carried out using a 2,200 MT crawler crane.

Despite the restricted working space, the operation was meticulously planned and executed under stringent safety protocols, in close coordination with Indian Railways, ensuring safe and uninterrupted train operations throughout the lifting process,” it added.

Ahmedabad bullet train station to be developed as a multimodal transport hub

The NHSRCL is developing the Ahmedabad bullet train station as a world-class multi-modal transport hub. This will allow passengers to easily switch between metro trains, buses, taxis, autos, and other local transport, ensuring smooth traffic flow around the station. The station will feature a kite-inspired design.

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The bullet train station will be equipped with modern passenger amenities like a waiting lounge, nursery, restrooms, retail outlets, etc. To move to different levels smoothly and make it accessible for everyone, multiple lifts and escalators are also being installed.

The station will also have passenger-friendly facilities like clear signage to guide passengers easily across the concourse, platform, and exit areas, including information kiosks and public announcement systems.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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