India’s first bullet train project: NHSRCL completes launch of 13 heavy portal beams in Ahmedabad

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project latest update: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has completed the launch of all 13 heavy portal beams in Ahmedabad, marking another milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The construction work on the 508-km-long high-speed rail (HSR) corridor is progressing rapidly.

The Ministry of Railways has set a target to operationalise the 47-km-long priority corridor between Surat and Bilimora by August 2027, as part of India’s first bullet train project.

Bullet train project in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the 18-km-long bullet train viaduct crosses several existing railway lines at an elevated level. To facilitate these crossings, 13 portal beams have been installed as part of the bullet train viaduct structure. Of these: