India’s first bullet train ‘B28’ to be ready by March 2027 – Check route, speed, features

India’s first bullet train B28 is expected to be ready by March 2027, marking a major milestone in high-speed rail connectivity with advanced features and rapid travel capability. (Image generated using AI)
Bullet train in India: The Ministry of Railways has set a target to manufacture the country’s first bullet train, ‘B28’, by March 2027. This high-speed train is being developed by BEML at its rail coach complex located at Bengaluru. The defence PSU was awarded the contract in October 2024 by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets.
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Manufacturing of B28 is currently underway at BEML. 2 nos. indigenous rolling stock of design speed of 280 kmph is being developed indigenously. The first train is likely to be ready by 1st quarter of 2027.” It further added that the B28 (Bharat made bullet) trainset will undergo extensive testing and trials thereafter.
Initially, the national transporter has planned to roll out the B28 bullet train between Surat and Vapi. The 97-km-long stretch is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which the Railways aims to make operational by August 2027.
“A decision has been taken to start the operation using B28. Efforts are underway to start operation using B28 (Bharat made Bullet, 280 kmph) for Surat to Vapi (97km) in Aug 2027,” it said. The Railways further said that development of E10 series of Shinkansen is underway in Japan.
B28 high speed train: Speed
According to the Railways, the B28 (Bharat-made bullet trainset) indicates a design speed of 280 kmph, while its operational speed will be 250 kmph.
“Bullet train is a very ambitious project. We face certain challenges in obtaining the rolling stock from Japan. We are manufacturing the B28 right here in India. This signifies that it has been designed to operate at a speed of 280 kmph. In the initial phase, however, it will run at 250 kmph,” the Ministry of Railways said.
As per the contract, each trainset will comprise 8 cars. The price of each car is Rs 27.86 crore and the total contract value is Rs 866.87 crore which includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, onetime cost towards Jigs, fixtures, tooling and testing facilities.
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The high-speed trainset will feature a fully air-conditioned, Chair Car configuration coach. The Bharat made Bullet trainset will also offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility and onboard infotainment systems.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More