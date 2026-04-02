India’s first bullet train ‘B28’ to be ready by March 2027 – Check route, speed, features

India’s first bullet train B28 is expected to be ready by March 2027, marking a major milestone in high-speed rail connectivity with advanced features and rapid travel capability. (Image generated using AI)

Bullet train in India: The Ministry of Railways has set a target to manufacture the country’s first bullet train, ‘B28’, by March 2027. This high-speed train is being developed by BEML at its rail coach complex located at Bengaluru. The defence PSU was awarded the contract in October 2024 by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets.

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B28 Bharat bullet train

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Manufacturing of B28 is currently underway at BEML. 2 nos. indigenous rolling stock of design speed of 280 kmph is being developed indigenously. The first train is likely to be ready by 1st quarter of 2027.” It further added that the B28 (Bharat made bullet) trainset will undergo extensive testing and trials thereafter.