scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned on September 3

Vice Admiral Ghormade said the commissioning of the aircraft carrier will be an "unforgettable" day as it will significantly enhance the country's overall maritime capabilities.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers. (Source: PIB)

The commissioning of the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will contribute in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said on Thursday.

INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy at an event in Kochi on September 3, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Vice Admiral Ghormade said the commissioning of the aircraft carrier will be an “unforgettable” day as it will significantly enhance the country’s overall maritime capabilities.

Asked whether the Indian Navy is pushing for construction of a second aircraft carrier, he said deliberations are on over it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

On INS Vikrant, he said its commissioning will be a historic occasion and that it is also a symbol of “national unity” as its components came from a significant number of states and Union Territories.

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. With the construction of ‘Vikrant’, India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

Also Read |Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

Advertisement

Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009.

The Navy said the ship is powered by four gas turbines totalling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots.

Advertisement

The project has been implemented under the three phases of contract between the ministry of defence and Cochin Shipyard Ltd, beginning May 2007. The ship’s keel was laid in February 2009.

The Navy said the aircraft carrier would be commissioned into the force on September 2 and it would bolster India’s position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water Navy.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 04:41:51 pm
Next Story

Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan debunk his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan debunk his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Explained | The findings of the Pegasus committee

Explained | The findings of the Pegasus committee

BJP names UP minister and Jat leader Bhupendra Chaudhary state chief

BJP names UP minister and Jat leader Bhupendra Chaudhary state chief

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

‘We still don't know how many were left homeless, killed or went missing during Partition’

‘We still don't know how many were left homeless, killed or went missing during Partition’

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement