India’s fastest Metre Gauge train completes 59 years of service: Check name, route, stoppages

Indian Railways latest news: India’s fastest metre gauge train has completed 59 years of service. Launched on April 1, 1967, it continues to operate, connecting Maharashtra and Telangana. The train is being maintained and operated by South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

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India’s fastest Metre Gauge train with Diesel and Electric loco (Image: SCR) India’s fastest Metre Gauge train with Diesel and Electric loco (Image: SCR)

About India’s fastest Metre Gauge train

India’s fastest metre gauge train is the Ajanta Express, which runs with train numbers 17063/17064. The train holds significant historical importance. Speaking to IndianExpress.com, a senior railway official said that the Ajanta Express was indeed one of the first metre-gauge trains in the South Central Railway zone.

“Earlier, before gauge conversion, the Ajanta Express used to run on metre gauge, which is why it is referred to as a metre gauge train,” he said. The train operated at an average speed of 42.5 kmph in 1967.