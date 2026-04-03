India’s fastest Metre Gauge train completes 59 years of service: Check name, route, stoppages

Indian Railways latest news: India’s fastest metre gauge train has completed 59 years of service. Launched on April 1, 1967, it continues to operate, connecting Maharashtra and Telangana. The train is being maintained and operated by South Central Railway (SCR) zone.
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India’s fastest Metre Gauge train with Diesel and Electric loco (Image: SCR)
About India’s fastest Metre Gauge train
India’s fastest metre gauge train is the Ajanta Express, which runs with train numbers 17063/17064. The train holds significant historical importance. Speaking to IndianExpress.com, a senior railway official said that the Ajanta Express was indeed one of the first metre-gauge trains in the South Central Railway zone.
“Earlier, before gauge conversion, the Ajanta Express used to run on metre gauge, which is why it is referred to as a metre gauge train,” he said. The train operated at an average speed of 42.5 kmph in 1967.
According to Delhi-based National Rail Museum, the Ajanta Express is claimed to be the most prestigious train moving through eastern Maharashtra (Marathwada region) and north-western region of Telangana. It also added that the Ajanta Express was the fastest metre gauge train in India.
India’s fastest Metre Gauge train with Diesel and Electric loco (Image: SCR)
Ajanta Express: Travel Time, Frequency
The Ajanta Express (17064/17603) is a daily train operating between Kacheguda (KCG) and Manmad Junction (MMR), covering a distance of 626 km in around 14 hours. The train serves several key purposes:
Pilgrims visiting Shirdi from Telangana
Regional Connectivity: Links major cities like Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and Aurangabad to Manmad, facilitating travel and trade.
Tourism Boost: Provides access to historical sites like Ajanta Caves (near Aurangabad), boosting local tourism.
Commuting: Serves daily passengers, students and business travellers.
Cargo Movement: Supports freight transport, aiding local economies.
Ajanta Express: Timing, Stoppages
The Ajanta Express departs from Kacheguda at 18:30 hrs and arrives at Manmad Junction at 08:30 hrs, the next day. On its return journey, the train departs from Manmad Junction at 20:40 hrs and arrives at Kacheguda at 09:45 hrs, the next day.
Between its journey between Kacheguda and Manmad Junction, the Ajanta Express stops at seven stations. These are:
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Malkajgiri
Bolarum
Medchal
Nizamabad
H Sahib Nanded
Parbhani Jn
Jalna
India’s fastest Metre Gauge train with Diesel and Electric loco (Image: SCR)
Ajanta Express: Coach Composition
Train number 17064/17063 Kacheguda-Manmad-Kacheguda Ajanta Express is running with 22 LHB coaches. The train is composed of one first AC, two second AC, six AC 3 tier, seven sleeper, four general, one SLR, one generator car.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More