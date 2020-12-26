India’s downfall over, upswing on: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Joshi, however, unintentionally attributed some of India's achievements to the pre-Modi period. (File)

WITHOUT SPECIFIC references to the pre-and post-Narendra Modi periods, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said here Friday that “India’s period of downfall (patankaal) is over and the country is now in the upswing (utthankaal).”

Joshi was addressing delegates of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the RSS Smruti Mandir premises at the organisation’s 66th National Convention.

“Bharat’s long patankaal is over. The wheel (of fortune) has now taken an upward swing and the country has now entered its utthankaal,” he said, exhorting the delegates to keep it up. “We need to understand this state of transformation and forge ahead with self-confidence,” Joshi said.

Saying the new message of atmanirbharta (self-reliance) is good omen, Joshi said, “the countrymen need to rid themselves of the heengranthi (gland that secretes feeling of self-deprecation). The pursuit of self-reliance will help rid heengranthi.”

Listing population, knowledge and the values of life as India’s strengths to build on, Joshi said, “The Indian is considered the best human being in the world. Let’s consider ourselves as well-endowed people. Our kings went to other countries with knowledge, not weapons. We need to remove the sense of self-flagellation”

He cited four victories of India in six wars. “One war that we lost was because of a failure in leadership, not because of armed forces.”

Joshi, however, unintentionally attributed some of India’s achievements to the pre-Modi period. “After Independence, we became self-reliant in foodgrains. We are also becoming strong in defence production,” he said.

“India has now become a destination for health and education seekers. 80 of 130 crore people use mobile phone. We have also surged ahead in media,” Joshi further said, attributing the “continuous enhancement in India’s image to the “current leadership”.

He also cited a meeting with some Tamil Nadu students, “who had expressed wish to learn Hindi to understand what our PM speaks all over the world that has enhanced India’s image in the world.”

While saying, “all countries try to do their own good, not that of others”, Joshi said, “we must believe in our ability to become Vishwaguru, which is to lead the other countries preserve their sovereignty. This is a responsibility bestowed upon India by God.”

The two-day national convention of ABVP will conclude Saturday with an address by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.