India’s development cooperation does not come with political conditions, says PM Modi

In an oblique reference to China’s debt-trap diplomacy in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s development cooperation does not come with any conditions and is not influenced by political or commercial considerations, as he — along with Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth — jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Mauritius.

“India’s approach to development is mainly human-centric. We want to work for the welfare of humanity. History has taught us that in the name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnerships. It gave rise to colonial and imperial rule. It gave rise to global power blocks. And, humanity suffered,” Modi said on Thursday.

“India is making development partnerships that are marked by respect, diversity, care for the future, and sustainable development. For India, the most fundamental principle in development cooperation is respecting our partners. This sharing of development lessons is our only motivation. That is why our development cooperation does not come with any conditions. It is not influenced by political or commercial considerations,” he said at the inauguration through a video-conference.

The building is the first India-assisted infrastructure project within the capital city of Port Louis to be inaugurated after the Covid-19 pandemic. The project has been completed with a grant assistance of USD 28.12 million from the government of India.

Mauritius PM Jugnauth expressed his deep appreciation for India’s support for the project as reflective of the close ties.

