India’s democratic ethos prevailed over authoritarian mindset: PM Modi remembers Emergency

Marking the 44th anniversary of the Emergency on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the “greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted” the 21-month long Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

“India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset,” he tweeted.

India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset. pic.twitter.com/vUS6HYPbT5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2019

BJP working President JP Nadda said in a tweet that the Emergency period was a “black blot”. “In 1975, on this day, democracy was murdered by the Congress party to remain in power. A grateful nation remembers thousands of unsung heroes from Bharatiya Jan Sangh and RSS, who led the anti-Emergency movement from the front” he tweeted.

Recalling the “darkest chapters in the history of the country”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said people should remember the importance of upholding the integrity of our institution. “The declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975 and the incidents that followed, mark as one of the darkest chapters in India’s history. On this day, we the people of India should always remember the importance of upholding the integrity of our institutions and the Constitution,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled how newspapers were shut and citizens of the country were deprived of their fundamental rights. “Lakhs of patriots suffered to restablish democracy in the country. I salute all those soldiers,” he tweeted.

Emergency was imposed in India from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977. The goal of its imposition in the country was to control “internal disturbance”, for which the constitutional rights were suspended and freedom of speech and the press withdrawn.