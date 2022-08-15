scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

India’s Covid handling better than developed countries, says Murmu

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, the country’s first tribal President said a “common thread” binds the people of India, which is known for its diversity, and inspires them to work together.

Written by Sourav Roy Barman | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 5:01:33 am
Droupadi Murmu, COVID-19, Covid pandemic, Independence Day, Independence Day, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPresident addressed nation on I-Day eve. ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said India, which has helped the world discover the “true potential of democracy”, is on course to become self-reliant, having emerged from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic with achievements that are “better than those of many developed countries”.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, the country’s first tribal President said a “common thread” binds the people of India, which is known for its diversity, and inspires them to work together.

“In celebrating Independence Day, we are celebrating our ‘Bharatiyata’. Our country is full of diversity. But at the same time, we all have something in common. It is this common thread which binds all of us together and inspires us to walk together with the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” Murmu said.

The President, who is the second woman occupant of Rashtrapati Bhavan, said “daughters” were the “biggest hope for the nation”, and hailed their rise across all disciplines and fields from “fighter pilots to space scientists”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...Premium
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...

Gender inequalities are reducing and women are breaking many glass ceilings, Murmu said. The change is visible on the ground, including in the political system — there are over 14 lakh elected women representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions today, she said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Many international leaders and experts had been sceptical about the success of democracy in India, a country which was weighed down by poverty and illiteracy after Independence, Murmu said. “But we Indians proved the sceptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too.”

Unlike some well-established democracies, India adopted universal adult franchise from the beginning, even as in many countries women obtained the right to vote after long struggles, she said.

Advertisement

“The makers of modern India enabled each and every adult citizen to participate in the collective process of nation-building. Thus, India can be credited to have helped the world discover the true potential of democracy,” the President said.

The deepening of democratic traditions was not a coincidence, Murmu said. Indian civilisation has been defined by “equality of all and oneness of all” from the beginning — values that were rediscovered by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, she said.

In her approximately 15-minute speech, Murmu recalled the words of Kannada poet Kuvempu: “I will pass, So will you, But on our bones will arise, The great tale of a new India”. This, she said, was a “clarion call” for sacrifice for the motherland and the uplift of fellow citizens.

Advertisement

Crediting the government for bringing “ease” in the lives of people through its welfare initiatives, Murmu said the country is witnessing a “transformation” in healthcare, education, and the economy, as work is being carried out in the spirit of nation first.

The keyword for India today is “compassion — for the downtrodden, for the needy and for those on the margins”, the President said. She specifically praised schemes such as the PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and PM Gati Shakti Yojana.

But above all, she said, the government and policymakers deserve credit for “beating the global trend and helping the economy flourish” despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which had uprooted lives and livelihoods.

“In combating the pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries. For this feat, we are grateful to our scientists, doctors, nurses, paramedics and the staff associated with vaccination,” Murmu said. The “growing number of unicorns”, she said, is a shining example of India’s economic progress.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

The President, who belongs to the Santhal tribe, said the government’s decision to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is welcome “because our tribal heroes are not merely local or regional icons; they inspire the entire nation”.

At a time when the world is facing the challenge of protecting the environment, India can show the way with its traditional lifestyle, Murmu said, stressing on the need to preserve the country’s water, soil and biodiversity.

Advertisement

“By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution. We are already on course to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, an India that would have realised its true potential,” she said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 05:01:33 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'

3

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’

4

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu

5

Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health
Bihar Cabinet

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism
Express Explained

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism

Premium
Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement