India’s CO2 emissions grew at the slowest pace in over two decades in 2025: Analysis

India’s carbon dioxide emissions grew by just 0.7 per cent in the year 2025, the slowest growth in more than two decades, a new analysis has found.

Emissions from the power sector, which accounts for almost half of India’s CO2 emissions, fell by about 3.8 per cent in 2025, and could have been the major contributor to the slowdown in overall emissions for the year, according to the analysis done by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) for Carbon Brief, a UK-based online publication focused on climate science, policy and energy.

India’s CO2 emissions have grown between 4 and 11 per cent in recent years — amongst the fastest rates in the world. The 0.7 per cent growth in 2025 was the lowest since 2001, except for the Covid years, the analysis said.