Baby boom at Kuno: India’s cheetah population grows to 38 as ‘Gamini’ becomes mother for second time

Gamini has given birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park, becoming a second-time mother under Project Cheetah. (Image via X:@DrMohanYadav51)

Three cheetah cubs were born to the South African female cheetah, Gamini, at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing India’s total cheetah population to 38, officials said. This marks the birth of the ninth successful cheetah litter at Kuno since the launch of Project Cheetah in September 2022.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described Madhya Pradesh as a “powerful centre” of cheetah restoration, calling the new litter a historic achievement for wildlife conservation, biodiversity and environmental balance. “It is a matter of immense joy that under Project Cheetah, the female cheetah Gamini has given birth to three cubs. With this, the total number of cheetahs in India has risen to 38,” he said in a post on X.