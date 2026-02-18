Baby boom at Kuno: India’s cheetah population grows to 38 as ‘Gamini’ becomes mother for second time

Madhya Pradesh officials say regular births indicate the habitat and prey base at Kuno National Park are successfully stabilising

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 12:34 PM IST
The births take India’s cheetah population to 38, strengthening hopes of a self-sustaining population.Gamini has given birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park, becoming a second-time mother under Project Cheetah. (Image via X:@DrMohanYadav51)
Three cheetah cubs were born to the South African female cheetah, Gamini, at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing India’s total cheetah population to 38, officials said. This marks the birth of the ninth successful cheetah litter at Kuno since the launch of Project Cheetah in September 2022.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described Madhya Pradesh as a “powerful centre” of cheetah restoration, calling the new litter a historic achievement for wildlife conservation, biodiversity and environmental balance. “It is a matter of immense joy that under Project Cheetah, the female cheetah Gamini has given birth to three cubs. With this, the total number of cheetahs in India has risen to 38,” he said in a post on X.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav termed the development a “roaring success” of India’s ambitious conservation effort, noting that each successful birth strengthens the foundation of the project and reflects the sustained, round-the-clock work of field staff and veterinary teams at Kuno.

Wildlife officials said the continuing baby boom at Kuno is “critical to the long-term viability of cheetahs in India, a species that went extinct in the country more than seven decades ago.”

“Regular births indicate that the habitat, prey base and protection protocols at Kuno are stabilising, helping reduce dependence on future translocations from Africa. Of particular significance is that Gamini is now a second-time mother, a key indicator that adult females are adapting well to Indian conditions and are capable of repeated, successful reproduction which is essential for building a self-sustaining population,” said a wildlife official.

Also Read | A second-time mom at Kuno: Aasha gives birth to 5 cubs

Since the first cheetahs were introduced at Kuno in 2022, the park has emerged as the nucleus of India’s cheetah revival.

Earlier this month, another female cheetah, Aasha, translocated from Namibia, gave birth to five cubs at Kuno, underlining the park’s central role in the programme. Officials say the focus now “remains on close monitoring of the mother and cubs during the vulnerable early weeks”.

Live Blog
