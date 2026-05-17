India’s aspirations are no longer limited to its boundaries, Modi tells diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands as a vibrant bridge between the two nations.

He urged all “friends of India” in the Netherlands to deepen their engagement with India. Even as he sought to underline the nation’s development since the formation of the BJP-led government in 2014, PM Modi laid stress on India and the Netherlands’ resilience in the midst of what was globally playing out to be “a decade of disasters”.

“Today is May 16 and this day is special because of another reason. Twelve years ago, on May 16, 2014, something special had happened… the Lok Sabha results had come in. After decades, there was certainty of a stable and majority government in India. Then as today, the immense trust reposed in me by Indians neither allows me to stop nor to tire,” he said.