India’s arms imports fell by a third between 2011-15 and 2016-20: report

The report attributed the fall not to the government’s push to make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing, but to factors including reducing the dependence on Russian arms, and the complex procurement procedure.

At a time when the government is trying to reduce the import dependence when it comes to defence platforms and weapons, a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an international organisation that tracks arms trade, has mentioned that India’s arms imports came down by a third between 2011-2015 and 2016-2020.

However, India remains the second highest importer, only behind Saudi Arabia. The top five global arms exporters were the US, Russia, France, Germany and China in 2016-2020.

In its study released on Monday, SIPRI stated, “Arms imports by India decreased by 33 per cent between 2011–15 and 2016–20. Russia was the most affected supplier, although India’s imports of US arms also fell, by 46 per cent.”

The report attributed the fall not to the government’s push to make India self-reliant in defence manufacturing, but to factors including reducing the dependence on Russian arms, and the complex procurement procedure.

Last year the government had announced a negative imports list of 101 defence equipment and platforms. Also, over 60 per cent of the capital expenditure, Rs 70,221 crore, for the armed forces has been allocated for domestically produced weapons and platforms this year.