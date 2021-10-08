India’s active Covid-19 cases lowest in 205 days; 21,257 new cases, 271 deaths

India recorded 21,257 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country’s total caseload to 3.39 crore. Of the new cases on Thursday, 12,288 were reported from Kerala. Meanwhile, with 271 deaths on Thursday, 141 of which were from Kerala, the toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 4,50,127 in India.

Active cases in the country have declined further to 2.40 lakh and is at its lowest in 205 days. Of the 2.40 lakh active cases, Kerala has 1.19 lakh. Active cases account for 0.71 per cent of the total infections. A decrease of 3,977 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

At the same time, the current recovery rate at 97.96 per cent is the highest since March 2020.

The daily rise in coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 14 straight days now. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.53 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 39 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.64 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 105 days.

On the vaccination front, at least 71 per cent of India’s adult population have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines, while 27 per cent have got both doses. The cumulative vaccine shots administered crossed 93 crore on Thursday.

The industry body cautioned that a likely surge in people’s movement during Diwali can lead to a rise in the number of COVID cases again. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The industry body cautioned that a likely surge in people’s movement during Diwali can lead to a rise in the number of COVID cases again. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said there was no issue with vaccine availability in the country now, and urged people whose second doses were due to get fully vaccinated.

The government also said it has made healthcare preparations to handle a surge of up to 5 lakh coronavirus cases a day, but stressed that it does not imply that such a high number of infections will be reported in the future.

Visitors at Vaishno Devi Bhawan during the ongoing Navratri festival, at Katra in Reasi district, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (PTI) Visitors at Vaishno Devi Bhawan during the ongoing Navratri festival, at Katra in Reasi district, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (PTI)

In another development, a year and a half after India suspended tourist visas in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre on Thursday announced it will begin issuing visas from October 15, although tourists will be allowed entry into India only in chartered flights for a month. Those who want to visit India on “bubble flights” or scheduled commercial flights would have to wait until November 15, the government said.