India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIVE parade and flag hosting Live telecast?

India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade, Flag Hoisting Date, Time, Live Streaming: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, 26 January 2026, marking the adoption of the Constitution that came into effect on 26 January 1950. The grand Republic Day Parade will take place at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, showcasing the country’s military strength, cultural diversity, and technological progress.

Who are the chief guests at the 2026 Republic Day parade

This year’s celebrations will feature Antonio Costa, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, as chief guests at the parade.

Republic Day 2026 theme and tableau

The Centre has chosen ‘Vande Mataram’ as the central theme for Republic Day 2026. As part of this, the Union Ministry of Culture will present a special tableau titled ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’, portraying the national song as a living symbol of India’s civilisational memory, cultural continuity, and collective consciousness.