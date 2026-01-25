India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIVE parade and flag hosting Live telecast?

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade, Flag Hoisting Date, Time, Live Streaming: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, 26 January 2026, marking the adoption of the Constitution that came into effect on 26 January 1950. The grand Republic Day Parade will take place at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, showcasing the country’s military strength, cultural diversity, and technological progress.
This year’s celebrations will feature Antonio Costa, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, as chief guests at the parade.
The Centre has chosen ‘Vande Mataram’ as the central theme for Republic Day 2026. As part of this, the Union Ministry of Culture will present a special tableau titled ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’, portraying the national song as a living symbol of India’s civilisational memory, cultural continuity, and collective consciousness.
Secretary, Ministry of Culture Vivek Agarwal said Republic Day tableaux are not merely ceremonial but serve as “moving archives of India’s civilisational memory,” translating history, values, and ideas into a shared visual language for citizens year after year.
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday, January 25, on the eve of Republic Day. The address will be broadcast at 7 pm on Akashvani’s national network: Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by the English version. Regional language broadcasts will follow on Doordarshan’s regional channels. Akashvani will air regional versions from 9.30 pm onwards.
The Republic Day Parade will be telecast and live-streamed across multiple platforms to ensure wide public access.
Viewers can tune in from home using televisions, mobile phones, or laptops.
For those wishing to participate offline, the Delhi Assembly premises will be open to the public on the evenings of January 25 and 26, as part of Republic Day celebrations.
According to PTI, no prior registration is required. Visitors will be allowed entry after a security check by presenting a valid ID proof. Inviting citizens to attend, the Assembly Speaker said the initiative aims to celebrate Republic Day in the “true spirit of patriotism.”
