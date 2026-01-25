India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade Live Streaming: When and where to watch LIVE parade and flag hosting Live telecast?

India's 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade, Flag Hoisting Date, Time, Live Streaming:

BMC school students participate in a tricolour face-painting activity organised by Akshaya Chaitanya ahead of Republic Day at BMC Maratha Compound in Byculla East, Mumbai, on Thursday. Express photo by Akash Patil 22.1.2026School students participate in a tricolour face-painting activity. (Express photo by Akash Patil)

India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 Parade, Flag Hoisting Date, Time, Live Streaming: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, 26 January 2026, marking the adoption of the Constitution that came into effect on 26 January 1950. The grand Republic Day Parade will take place at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi, showcasing the country’s military strength, cultural diversity, and technological progress.

Who are the chief guests at the 2026 Republic Day parade

This year’s celebrations will feature Antonio Costa, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, as chief guests at the parade.

Republic Day 2026 theme and tableau 

The Centre has chosen ‘Vande Mataram’ as the central theme for Republic Day 2026. As part of this, the Union Ministry of Culture will present a special tableau titled ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’, portraying the national song as a living symbol of India’s civilisational memory, cultural continuity, and collective consciousness.

Secretary, Ministry of Culture Vivek Agarwal said Republic Day tableaux are not merely ceremonial but serve as “moving archives of India’s civilisational memory,” translating history, values, and ideas into a shared visual language for citizens year after year.

President’s address on Republic Day eve

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday, January 25, on the eve of Republic Day. The address will be broadcast at 7 pm on Akashvani’s national network: Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by the English version. Regional language broadcasts will follow on Doordarshan’s regional channels. Akashvani will air regional versions from 9.30 pm onwards.

Where to watch the Republic Day parade LIVE?

The Republic Day Parade will be telecast and live-streamed across multiple platforms to ensure wide public access.

  • Doordarshan (DD National) on television
  • Doordarshan YouTube channel
  • All India Radio YouTube channel
  • PIB and MyGov YouTube channels
  • The YouTube handle of Indian Express and the website: https://indianexpress.com

Viewers can tune in from home using televisions, mobile phones, or laptops.

Offline R-Day celebrations

For those wishing to participate offline, the Delhi Assembly premises will be open to the public on the evenings of January 25 and 26, as part of Republic Day celebrations.

  • Timings: 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Visitors can explore the 115-year-old Vidhan Sabha building and heritage sites within the complex
  • Patriotic musical performances by a renowned band
  • Cultural presentations by the Sahitya Kala Academy
  • The Vidhan Sabha building will be illuminated in Tricolour lighting

According to PTI, no prior registration is required. Visitors will be allowed entry after a security check by presenting a valid ID proof. Inviting citizens to attend, the Assembly Speaker said the initiative aims to celebrate Republic Day in the “true spirit of patriotism.”

Live Blog
