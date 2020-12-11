India’s 1st LGBT+ workplace equality index launched

Hotelier-activist Keshav Suri through his non-profit Keshav Suri Foundation, partnered with Pride Circle, Stonewall UK and FICCI, to bring the IWEI to India Inc.

The ‘India Workplace Equality Index’, touted as the country’s first comprehensive benchmarking tool for employers to measure their progress on LGBT+ inclusion at the workplace, was launched on Thursday with its first report virtually announcing winners from among 65 companies which shared data on their diversity and inclusion practices.

The index measures nine areas: policies and benefits, employee lifecycle, employee network group, allies and role models, senior leadership, monitoring, procurement, community engagement and additional work.

Twenty-one firms won under the gold category, while 18 were placed under silver and 13 got bronze.

