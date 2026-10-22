14 Indians on yacht reportedly caught in Red Sea strike, Indian Embassy responds

Amid reports of an attack on a yacht with 14 Indian nationals, the Indian Embassy in Yemen on Thursday said it was ascertaining details about the incident that reportedly took place off the coast of Yemen. It promised to provide all possible help to ensure their safety, amid escalating tensions in the region.
“We have seen reports regarding an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen today,” the mission said in a post on X. “We are ascertaining further details about the incident and will provide all possible help for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian nationals,” it added.
Some Arab media quoted Yemen’s Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree as claiming that Saudi forces had targeted the Indian yacht near Yuqar Island off the Yemeni coast in the Red Sea.
We have seen reports regarding an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen today. We are ascertaining further details about the incident and will provide all possible help for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian nationals.@MEAIndia
— India in Yemen (@IndiaInYemen) October 22, 2026
Saree reportedly said that the yacht was carrying 14 Indian nationals and that Houthi forces are rescuing them. He said more details would be provided later.
The hostilities between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia have escalated in recent months, with both sides targeting each other’s facilities and infrastructure.
An Indian national was killed and three others injured in two separate attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on a major airport and an oil field in Saudi Arabia.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said an Indian national was among two persons killed and two other Indians were among eight injured in an attack on the King Fahd International Airport in Dammam Wednesday evening. Another Indian was injured in a separate attack on Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field.