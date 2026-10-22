14 Indians on yacht reportedly caught in Red Sea strike, Indian Embassy responds

Amid reports of an attack on a yacht with 14 Indian nationals, the Indian Embassy in Yemen on Thursday said it was ascertaining details about the incident that reportedly took place off the coast of Yemen. It promised to provide all possible help to ensure their safety, amid escalating tensions in the region.

“We have seen reports regarding an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen today,” the mission said in a post on X. “We are ascertaining further details about the incident and will provide all possible help for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian nationals,” it added.