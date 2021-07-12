Indians travelling via Serbia stuck, say they are asked to quarantine for 7 days; Embassy intervenes to fly them out

The Indian Embassy in Serbia, on Monday, intervened to evacuate Indians stranded at the Belgrade airport as the police there asked them to quarantine for 7 days as part of the country’s Covid guidelines.

Nick, one of the travellers, took to Twitter to inform that around 300-400 Indians, including students and children, who had connecting flights via Serbia, were stuck at the Belgrade airport as cops there asked them to get quarantined for 7 days.

THERE ARE INDIANS STRANDED AT BELGRADE AIRPORT, NEED HELP IMMEDIATELY!!#IndianCitizensStrandedAtBelgrade pic.twitter.com/f4SoV7jlcK — Nick (@RealNick05) July 11, 2021

“Important — do not transit through Serbia as they have outrightly denied entry to transiting Indians for less than 7 days. Read the travel advisory before flying even at the last minute and confirm from flight carrier about travel and transition to avoid emergency situations,” Nick wrote on Monday.

The Indian Embassy in Serbia sent officials to the airport to get an RT-PCR test done of all those stuck and fly them out to their respective destinations by the next available flight. “Out of 205 stranded Indians at Belgrade airport, 120 are traveling today by Lufthansa. Indians travelling by other airlines will fly today or tomorrow. Emb officials are in touch with airport authorities/airlines to ensure dep of all Indians. Our officials have gone to the airport to help the passengers in the best possible manner,” the Embassy said.

People from high-risk countries like India entering Serbia have to show a negative RT-PCR test report that is not older than 48 hours from the date of issuing by a competent national laboratory in country from which they are arriving from. Besides, all people have to mandatorily go into quarantine for 7 days as part of the country’s Covid-19 norms.