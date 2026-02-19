‘Are they not Indians?’: Sajad Lone slams police verification of J&K residents

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Speaking in the J&K Assembly, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone criticised the procedures around providing police verification to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
Lone described the process as having “degenerated into a form of collective punishment. If one person in your family has committed a mistake, then hundreds of youth associated with that family are denied police clearance.”
He said that in many cases the youth were born after the death of the person because of whom they are being punished. “Are they not Indians? What will they do now?” He added that even medical graduates were being caught in the net, unable to practise despite years of study.
Referring to a case of a man from Baramulla, he said the individual secured a job in Hyderabad but was allegedly denied clearance on the grounds that his uncle was an overground worker. “The reality,” Lone stated, “was that the uncle had himself been killed by an overground militant.” Despite this, the application was rejected.
Urging the intervention of J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in taking up the concerns surrounding verifications with the Centre, Lone also took aim at Omar, stating, “He goes often (to Delhi), expressing his gratitude so many times that even the BJP doesn’t thank the PM as much as he does. At least go and tell them that our children are suffering.”
Issuing a broader caution, he stated, “This is a very bad time. Article 370 is gone, 35A is gone, the assembly was gone, we became a UT. There is a toxic environment. Whatever this government does today can be used against us.”
He also sought to bring attention to the issue of daily wagers and expressed disapproval over what he termed a “dismissive tone” adopted in public discourse. “I saw the Honorable CM speaking on TV in a very arrogant tone, basically saying, ‘Do whatever you want to do.’”
“True valour would have been if they had used this tone before the elections, when they were promising to regularise all of them,” he said. In his remarks, Lone also said, “If you can’t regularise them, at least use kind words.”
Earlier this week, asked about the concerns of protesting daily wage employees on the sidelines of an event, the chief minister had said their concerns are being addressed and “We have said they will be regularised as per a process and a time table. They should not make the mistake of being misled for political gain.”
