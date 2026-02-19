‘Are they not Indians?’: Sajad Lone slams police verification of J&K residents

Lone described the process as having “degenerated into a form of collective punishment. If one person in your family has committed a mistake, then hundreds of youth associated with that family are denied police clearance.” (PTI Photo)

Speaking in the J&K Assembly, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone criticised the procedures around providing police verification to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone described the process as having "degenerated into a form of collective punishment. If one person in your family has committed a mistake, then hundreds of youth associated with that family are denied police clearance."

He said that in many cases the youth were born after the death of the person because of whom they are being punished. “Are they not Indians? What will they do now?” He added that even medical graduates were being caught in the net, unable to practise despite years of study.