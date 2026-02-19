‘Are they not Indians?’: Sajad Lone slams police verification of J&K residents

He said that in many cases the youth were born after the death of the person because of whom they are being punished.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarFeb 19, 2026 05:43 PM IST
Lone described the process as having “degenerated into a form of collective punishment. If one person in your family has committed a mistake, then hundreds of youth associated with that family are denied police clearance.”Lone described the process as having “degenerated into a form of collective punishment. If one person in your family has committed a mistake, then hundreds of youth associated with that family are denied police clearance.” (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Speaking in the J&K Assembly, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone criticised the procedures around providing police verification to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone described the process as having “degenerated into a form of collective punishment. If one person in your family has committed a mistake, then hundreds of youth associated with that family are denied police clearance.”

He said that in many cases the youth were born after the death of the person because of whom they are being punished. “Are they not Indians? What will they do now?” He added that even medical graduates were being caught in the net, unable to practise despite years of study.

Referring to a case of a man from Baramulla, he said the individual secured a job in Hyderabad but was allegedly denied clearance on the grounds that his uncle was an overground worker. “The reality,” Lone stated, “was that the uncle had himself been killed by an overground militant.” Despite this, the application was rejected.

Urging the intervention of J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in taking up the concerns surrounding verifications with the Centre, Lone also took aim at Omar, stating, “He goes often (to Delhi), expressing his gratitude so many times that even the BJP doesn’t thank the PM as much as he does. At least go and tell them that our children are suffering.”

Issuing a broader caution, he stated, “This is a very bad time. Article 370 is gone, 35A is gone, the assembly was gone, we became a UT. There is a toxic environment. Whatever this government does today can be used against us.”

He also sought to bring attention to the issue of daily wagers and expressed disapproval over what he termed a “dismissive tone” adopted in public discourse. “I saw the Honorable CM speaking on TV in a very arrogant tone, basically saying, ‘Do whatever you want to do.’”

Story continues below this ad

“True valour would have been if they had used this tone before the elections, when they were promising to regularise all of them,” he said. In his remarks, Lone also said, “If you can’t regularise them, at least use kind words.”

Earlier this week, asked about the concerns of protesting daily wage employees on the sidelines of an event, the chief minister had said their concerns are being addressed and “We have said they will be regularised as per a process and a time table. They should not make the mistake of being misled for political gain.”

Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Andrew Mountbatten Arrested, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, epstein files, Jeffrey Epstein,
UK police arrest King Charles' brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement